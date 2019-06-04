tech2 News Staff

Microsoft had unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Minecraft Earth augmented reality (AR) game last month, like Pokémon Go. The trailer didn’t have any gameplay shown but the company took to Apple’s WWDC 2019 event to showcase the first look.

At the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, iOS 13 was one of the highlights and ARKit 3 is the next step in Apples’s take on AR. Microsoft took this opportunity to demonstrate the game being developed by Mojang Studio. There weren’t any kind of details out until now, apart from just a trailer and some information on the Minecraft website.

The demonstrated gameplay showed that players will be able to do the same things from the original game, but this time in AR in the real world. Essentially, the world is indeed going to be your playground. Players will be able to collect materials and build massive structures with blocks using the app, just as they do in Minecraft proper.

A structure built with Minecraft blocks was shown on stage and both the players were able to interact with it at the same time. A people occlusion feature also allowed the player to be placed virtually within the AR space, and this feature is currently only available on iOS.

Minecraft Earth is coming on Android and iOS. Beta testing is scheduled to go live this summer before it gets a full public release. Interested people can head over to its official website to sign up for the beta today.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.