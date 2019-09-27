Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
iPhone 11-series available for purchase in India starting today across online, offline channels

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 13:11:52 IST

Apple's latest iPhone 11-series had been announced back on September 10 for the global audience and now all the three phones and all their variants will be going for sale in India starting today. You can purchase the latest iPhones on all major online and offline retail channels that have partnered with Apple.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Image: Apple

iPhone 11-series pricing

iPhone 11 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage priced at Rs 64,900, Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,000 respectively. For the iPhone 11 Pro the 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB variants are priced at Rs 99,900, Rs 1,13,900, and Rs 1,31,900 respectively while the same storage variants for the iPhone 11 Pro Max are priced at Rs 1,09,900, Rs 1,23,900, and Rs 1,41,900.

iPhone 11 Specs

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch all-screen Liquid Retina display, a dual-camera setup and is technically the spiritual successor to the iPhone XR, even though the XR will continue to remain on sale globally. The iPhone 11 will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB models and will be available in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

The biggest upgrade over the iPhone XR is the new dual rear camera setup that now packs in a 12 MP wide-angle lens + 12 MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera gets an upgrade to 12 MP as well and is now also capable of recording 4K 60 fps video with Apple's Cinematic Video Stabilisation.

iPhone 11 Pro/ 11 Pro Max specs

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are the spiritual successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max and pack in the new A13 SoC along with a triple rear camera setup. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch display while the 11 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display.

The displays have been upgraded too and they now get the Super Retina XDR branding and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Both phones also get the new A13 Bionic SoC (also available in iPhone 11).

As for the cameras, there's now a triple 12 MP camera setup at the back. All three iPhones also finally, get a dedicated Night mode.

This setup includes a 12 MP f/2.4 ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP f/1.8 wide camera and an f/2.0 telephoto camera. There's dual optical image stabilisation as well on the wide and telephoto cameras.

The iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB models in Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver and Gold colour variants.

All three phones come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

