IFA 2019: Nokia devices, Moto One Zoom, ROG Phone 2 Ultimate and more highlights

In a quick recap of IFA 2019, here are the top smartphone announcements made at the event.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 18:23:53 IST

The annual Internationale Funkausstellung tech show, more commonly known as IFA, is a favourite time of year for tech enthusiasts as well as smartphone and PC makers. Every year, since 1926, the event has been hosted in Berlin.

This year, the event kicked off on 6 September and will go on till 11 September. While there are still two more days to go for the event's final wrap, most of the smartphone launches are already out of the way, including some prominent announcements from the likes of HMD Global, Samsung, Huawei, Asus, Acer, and others.

In a quick recap of the highlights of IFA 2019, here are the top announcements made at the event:

IFA 2019: Updated Huawei P30 Pro with Android 10

At IFA 2019 Huawei reannounced its earlier-launched P30 Pro (Review) smartphone with a few minor changes. The new P30 Pro comes with Android 10 pre-installed which has Huawei's custom EMUI 10 skin overlaying it and the device now has two more colour options which have a two-tone matte and glossy finish. These colours are called Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender.

IFA 2019: Nokia devices, Moto One Zoom, ROG Phone 2 Ultimate and more highlights

Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei Kirin 990 5G chipset

Huawei also unveiled its next-gen flagship chipset – Kirin 990 5G.

Huawei claims that the Kirin 990 5G is currently the most powerful processor in the market. The chipset is made from a 7 nm manufacturing process and boasts of nearly 10.3 billion transistors which is much more than the 6.9 billion on the Kirin 980 SoC.

The chipset has a refreshed CPU architecture with two Cortex-A76 high-performance cores, two Cortex-A76 “middle-cores” that juggle everyday workloads and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores for low power tasks. The clock speeds of each core have been increased with the high-performance cores hitting 2.86 GHz, middle-cores hitting 2.36 GHz and the efficiency cores hitting 1.95 GHz.

(Also read: IFA 2019: From fitness robot for pets to Kirin 990 5G SoC, five most popular launches)

IFA 2019: LG G8X ThinkQ

LG also announced its dual-screen smartphone, the LG G8X ThinQ. The highlight of the device is that it can be used as a dual-screen smartphone by attaching it to a cover via USB. Users can multitask on the two screens if they want to. Users can still check the time, date, battery charge, notifications on the top without opening the two screens. The new dual-screen sports a 360 Freestop Hinge to allow for viewing at any angle, just like a laptop.

Read more about the phone's specifications here.

LG G8X ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

IFA 2019: Moto One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus

Motorola unveiled two smartphones — Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus at its IFA 2019 press conference this year. Moto One Zoom comes with a quad-camera setup at the back whereas the other comes with a notched display and a dual rear camera.

The more interesting of the two smartphones, the Motorola One Zoom, features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Moto One Zoom is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moto One Zoom

In terms of camera, this phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens, 8 MP telephoto lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 25 MP camera.
On the battery front, the smartphone packs with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

To know more about the specs, price, and availability of both the phones, read here.

IFA 2019: Sony Xperia 5

Sony recently said that it will announce a phone that "fits in the palm of your hand." Sony lived by its promise and announced the Xperia 5 at IFA 2019.

Sony Xperia 5.

Sony Xperia 5.

The Sony Xperia 5 has a 6.1-inch screen interestingly with the same tall 21:9 aspect ratio found on the Xperia 1. The resolution of the display happens to be 2,560 x 1,080 and it is an OLED screen with HDR support. The Xperia will also be getting exclusive wireless support for Sony’s DualShock 4 controller from the PS4 too.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup with a main 12 MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens with an 8 MP resolution and f/2.4 aperture.

Know more about the Xperia 5 here.

IFA 2019: Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G

HMD Global also announced a long list of phones at the event, including Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G. Along with the smartphones and feature phones, the company also launched Power Buds 30 at a price of €109.

First impressions and more details about the phones here.

(Also read: IFA 2019: Here are all the new feature phones announced by Nokia at the event)

IFA 2019: Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Image: Asus.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Image: Asus.

Asus too took the wraps off the flagship variant of its upcoming ROG Phone 2 and it’s called the Ultimate Edition. Starting at a price of €1,119, it maxes out with a storage capacity of 1 TB which is double the amount from the base version of the gaming smartphone.

Read the specifications, price, and availability of ROG Phone 2 Ultimate here.

