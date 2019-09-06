tech2 News Staff

Sony will be returning to the league of compact smartphones with the upcoming Xperia 5 after unveiling the Xperia XZ2 compact last year at MWC. Sony had earlier said that it would be launching a new device at IFA 2019 which would "fit in the palm of your hand." It would appear that the company was referring to the new Xperia 5.

As per a report by The Verge, Shigeki Ishizuka, Sony's senior executive vice president has said that the Xperia 5 packs in all of the company's advanced technologies in a relatively compact body. The device has a 6.1-inch screen interestingly with the same tall 21:9 aspect ratio found on the Xperia 1.

The resolution of the display happens to be 2,560 x 1,080 and it is an OLED screen with HDR support. The Xperia will also be getting exclusive wireless support for Sony’s DualShock 4 controller from the PS4 too.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup with a main 12 MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens with an 8 MP resolution and f/2.4 aperture.

Inside the phone, you can find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC but the company has kept the RAM and storage variants under wraps for now. The Xperia 5 will be available to pre-order in Europe starting next week. Sales should start by October.

