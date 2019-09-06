tech2 News Staff

LG had previously launched a dual-screen smartphone LG V50 ThinQ and now the company has unveiled another dual-screen smartphone LG G8X ThinQ at IFA 2019. The company has not yet announced the availability or the pricing of the smartphone.

LG G8X ThinQ specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch FullVision display with a waterdrop notch that houses a camera. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. LG G8X ThinQ runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

The highlight of the device is that it can be used as a dual-screen smartphone by attaching it to a cover via USB. Users can multitask on the two screens if they want to. Users can still check time, date, battery charge, notifications on the top without opening the two screens. The new dual-screen sports a 360 Freestop Hinge to allow for viewing at any angle, just like a laptop.

In terms of camera, the smartphones with a 32 MP camera on the front for selfies. The camera comes with a Reflected Mode so that users can get better portrait shots even in low-light surroundings. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup that has a 12 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP wide-angle lens.

It comes with two 1.2W speakers and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio.

