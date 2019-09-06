Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
Huawei launches an updated P30 Pro with new colours and Android 10

This new 'new' P30 Pro comes with Android 10 pre-installed which has Huawei's custom EMUI 10 skin.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 19:47:29 IST

Huawei's future is still a mystery owing to the US blacklist banning it from working with any US-based company. As a result, last month it was revealed that the Mate 30-series would be launching without any of the Google services. At IFA 2019 Huawei has reannounced its earlier-launched P30 Pro (Review) smartphone with a few minor changes.

Huawei P30 Pro.

This new 'new' P30 Pro comes with Android 10 pre-installed which has Huawei's custom EMUI 10 skin overlaying it and the device now has two more colour options which have a two-tone matte and glossy finish. These colours are called Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender.

This is, in all likelihood, a way to rebrand Huawei's existing lineup of smartphones to stay relevant in the European market since the viability of its future products is still in the air.

The company has not given out any pricing details for the device but it is safe to assume that they will have more-or-less the exact price tag as earlier P30 Pro variants. Huawei has announced the Android 10-beta for the P30-series devices and it should be rolling out to existing customers from today.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


IFA 2019: Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo and more to showcase new products
Huawei reportedly confirms that the Mate X will run the new Kirin 990 SoC

IFA 2019: Huawei announces the Kirin 990 5G SoC with Qualcomm in its crosshairs

Acer Predator 300 gaming notebook announced at IFA 2019, to go on sale in India from October

IFA 2019: Acer launches Swift 5 and 3, to be available in September starting at Rs 59,999

IFA 2019: Here is how you can catch live updates of the Nokia, Sony and Huawei keynotes

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

