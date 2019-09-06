tech2 News Staff

Huawei's future is still a mystery owing to the US blacklist banning it from working with any US-based company. As a result, last month it was revealed that the Mate 30-series would be launching without any of the Google services. At IFA 2019 Huawei has reannounced its earlier-launched P30 Pro (Review) smartphone with a few minor changes.

This new 'new' P30 Pro comes with Android 10 pre-installed which has Huawei's custom EMUI 10 skin overlaying it and the device now has two more colour options which have a two-tone matte and glossy finish. These colours are called Mystic Blue and Misty Lavender.

This is, in all likelihood, a way to rebrand Huawei's existing lineup of smartphones to stay relevant in the European market since the viability of its future products is still in the air.

The company has not given out any pricing details for the device but it is safe to assume that they will have more-or-less the exact price tag as earlier P30 Pro variants. Huawei has announced the Android 10-beta for the P30-series devices and it should be rolling out to existing customers from today.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.