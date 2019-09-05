Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IFA 2019: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G, Nokia 800 Tough unveiled

Newly launched Nokia 7.2 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes with a 3,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 20:16:56 IST

For the first time, Nokia was a part of this global tech event IFA 2019. The company launched several smartphones today including Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 2720 Flip 4G. Along with smartphones, the company also launched Power Buds 30 at a price of € 109.

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G, Nokia 800 Tough pricing

Nokia 7.2  is priced at €249 (about Rs 20,000) while the Nokia 6.2 is priced at  €199 (about Rs 15,000). Both devices should be announced in the Indian markets by 11 September.

Nokia 2720 Flip 4G is priced at € 89 (about Rs 7,000) whereas Nokia 800 Tough will cost you € 109 (about Rs 9,000) and will be available from October.

IFA 2019: Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G, Nokia 800 Tough unveiled

Nokia 7.2 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16 MP front camera. Image: Tech2

Nokia 7.2 specs

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with a 3,500 mAh battery. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera for selfies while at the back, there is a triple camera setup that has a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. It also features Zeiss Bokeh mode to give clearer and detailed images. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone will have stock Android UI and will run on Android 9.0 Pie

Nokia 6.2 specs

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP camera. On the back, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5 MP depth sensor. The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate finish and is available in a Gamut colour variant.

Nokia 6.2 is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor and has a 3,500 mAh battery. Like all the recent Nokia phones before it, the device will be running on the Android One platform giving it a stock Android UI. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

Nokia 2720 Flip 4G specs

Nokia 2720 Flip comes with 4G capabilities. There is a 1.3-inch screen on the outside and 2.8-inch main screen on the inside.

Nokia 2720 Flip comes with 4G capabilities. There is a 1.3-inch screen on the outside and 2.8-inch main screen on the inside.

Nokia 2720 Flip 4G features a 2.8-inch screen on the inside and a 1.4-inch screen on the outside. It runs on KaiOS which is also found on popular phones such as JioPhone. The handset comes with an emergency button and supports Google assistant. It comes with a 1,500 mAh battery that can last up to 27 days on standby.

Nokia 800 Tough specs

It is powered by KaiOS and also has a Google Assistant button and has a 43 day standby time.

It is powered by KaiOS and also has a Google Assistant button and has a 43 day standby time.

This handset comes with an IP68 waterproof rating and has undergone military-grade testing. It has rubber edges and an anti-slip coating to give it a firm grip on the hand. It can last up to 43 days on standby it also runs on KaiOS.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nokia

Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 First Impressions: Stylish and elegantly designed but will it be enough?

Sep 05, 2019
Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 First Impressions: Stylish and elegantly designed but will it be enough?
Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 and one more phone expected to launch at IFA 2019 today

Nokia

Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 and one more phone expected to launch at IFA 2019 today

Sep 05, 2019
IFA 2019: Here are all the new feature phones announced by Nokia at the event

IFA 2019

IFA 2019: Here are all the new feature phones announced by Nokia at the event

Sep 05, 2019
IFA 2019: Here is how you can catch live updates of the Nokia, Sony and Huawei keynotes

IFA 2019

IFA 2019: Here is how you can catch live updates of the Nokia, Sony and Huawei keynotes

Sep 05, 2019
IFA 2019: Asus unveils ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition with 1 TB of storage for €1,119

ROG Phone 2

IFA 2019: Asus unveils ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition with 1 TB of storage for €1,119

Sep 05, 2019
Acer’s Predator Triton 500 is the world’s first gaming laptop with a 300 Hz display

Acer Predator

Acer’s Predator Triton 500 is the world’s first gaming laptop with a 300 Hz display

Sep 05, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019