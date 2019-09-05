Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
IFA 2019: Asus unveils ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition with 1 TB of storage for €1,119

The regular Asus ROG Phone 2 ‘Elite Version’ is priced at €899, shipping globally by the end of September


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 09:04:01 IST

Asus has taken the wraps off the flagship variant of its upcoming ROG Phone 2 and it’s called the Ultimate Edition. Starting at a price of €1,119, it maxes out with a storage capacity of 1 TB which is double the amount from the base version of the gaming smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Ultimate Edition. Image: Asus.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specs

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone (Review) and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2. It is the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC which offers a 15 percent increase in graphics. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The 3D vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render 10-bit HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 25W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

The only difference between the Elite and Ultimate Version is the storage capacity, Cat 20 4G LTE for download speeds of up to 2 Gbps and a matte black finish on the latter.

Asus ROG Phone 2 pricing and availability

The normal edition of the ROG Phone 2 or the ‘Elite Version’ with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage will be sold at €899. It starts shipping out globally towards the end of this month. The Ultimate Edition with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is priced at €1,119 and it will be available from sometime in October, only on the Asus store.

