Budget-friendly Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019

Moto One Zoom is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 10:12:06 IST

Motorola unveiled two smartphones — Motorola One Zoom and Moto E6 Plus at its IFA 2019 press conference this year. Moto One Zoom comes with a quad-camera setup at the back whereas the other comes with a notched display and a dual rear camera.

The two budget-friendly smartphones are yet to be launched in India

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus pricing, availability

Moto One Zoom comes in one storage variant that is priced at €429 for its lone 4 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant. It is already available on sale in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and other Latin American countries along with Europe. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants —  Brushed Bronze, Cosmic Purple, and Electric Grey.

Moto One Zoom runs Android 9.0 Pie and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Image: Motorola

As for Moto E6 Plus, its starting price is €139 and will go on sale only in select countries this month. This smartphone is available in just one colour option — Silver Grey.

Motorola One Zoom specs

This smartphone features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ OLED Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. Moto One Zoom is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC and offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In terms of camera, this phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP wide-angle lens, 8 MP telephoto lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 25 MP camera.
On the battery front, the smartphone packs with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 15 W fast charging.

Moto E6 Plus specs

This smartphone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


