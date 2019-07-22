Monday, July 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Asus announces the ROG Phone 2 with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ and more

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2.

tech2 News StaffJul 22, 2019 16:34:10 IST

The highly anticipated (at least in the realm of mobile gaming) release of the ROG Phone 2 is finally upon us. The first iteration of this ultra-gaming smartphone was launched last year at Asus' Computex keynote in Taiwan and now the sequel has arrived. While Asus has abstained from giving the device an official pricetag, it is known that the phone will be launched in China first on 23 July followed by the US on 1 September. Here's what is new with the phone.

Asus announces the ROG Phone 2 with 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ and more

Asus ROG Phone. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specs

Performance has always been a key aspect for Asus in its ROG Phone (Review) and it is continued over to the ROG Phone 2. It is the first smartphone to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC which offers a 15 percent increase in graphics. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render 10-bit HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 25W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Asus ROG

Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature 6.59-inch display and 5,800 mAh battery: TENAA listing

Jul 18, 2019
Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature 6.59-inch display and 5,800 mAh battery: TENAA listing
ASUS ROG Phone II confirmed to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

ASUS

ASUS ROG Phone II confirmed to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

Jul 15, 2019
Nubia Red Magic 3 to come with the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Nubia

Nubia Red Magic 3 to come with the upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

Jul 17, 2019
Asus upgrades its lineup of ROG gaming laptops with 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Asus

Asus upgrades its lineup of ROG gaming laptops with 9th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Jul 10, 2019
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR Review: Portable gaming at its best

Asus

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX531GWR Review: Portable gaming at its best

Jul 11, 2019
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Honor 20i, more

Flipkart Big Shopping Days

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale 2019: Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Honor 20i, more

Jul 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019