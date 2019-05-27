Reuters

Huawei Technologies’ founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that retaliation by Beijing against Apple Inc was unlikely and that he would oppose any such move from China against the iPhone maker.

When asked about calls from some in China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would “protest” against any such step if it were to be taken by Beijing.

“That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,” Ren said in the interview with Bloomberg.

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G.

Read more on the Huawei banning saga:

Huawei's Android license has been revoked: Here's what Huawei has to say about it

Huawei's Android license revoked: What it means for existing Huawei and Honor phone users

Intel and Qualcomm join Google in cutting off ties with Huawei following Trump ban

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

German chipmaker Infineon suspends shipments to Huawei after US trade blacklist

Huawei is reportedly releasing its own Android alternative called IndeoenOS this fall

Huawei accuses US of bullying, says working with Google to respond to ban

Huawei doesn't mention Android at its new Honor 20 series smartphone launch event

Huawei's trade ban by the US could advance local Chinese chip suppliers

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei claims the US's 90-day reprieve does not bear 'much impact'

Some Huawei Mobile users are considering a switch after Google suspension

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.