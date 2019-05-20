Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
Honor releases poster showing collaboration with X-Men for upcoming Honor 20 launch

The poster confirms that the Honor 20 will be launching in London on 21 May and 31 May in Shanghai.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 20:56:06 IST

While things are heating up between Huawei and Google wherein the latter stopped Android services on the latter's phone, Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is still full steam ahead for its launch tomorrow for the Honor 20. The company has released a poster for the device which shows quite a collaboration of the company with an upcoming Hollywood movie.

As per the company's poster released on Weibo, Honor is partnering with the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie. The poster shows Jean Grey, the character around which the movie is centred, holding a device although at this point it isn't clear if she is holding the Honor 20 or Honor 20 Pro. There is also no mention if there will be a special X-Men version of the device.

The poster confirms that the Honor 20 will be launching in London on 21 May and 31 May in Shanghai. It also appears that the device will have a quad-camera setup at the back which sits accurately with previous rumours about the phone. The poster also states that Honor will be giving away 50 tickets to lucky winners to watch the movie.

The Honor 20 or the Honor 20 Pro are purported to be coming with Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. Software-wise the Honor 20 should come with Android 9.0 Pie with the EMUI interface. Storage configurations should include 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options, along with 64 GB to 128 GB storage options. The Honor 20 Pro should be priced around CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 30,000).

