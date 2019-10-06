tech2 News Staff

We are through with the Samsung Galaxy Note launch, the iPhone 11-series launch and the new Microsoft Surface event for the year. However, it's not over yet. Next up is the launch of the new Pixel phones this month. Google is scheduled to launch the new Pixel 4 series at an event in New York on 15 October. However, a week ahead of the launch, a tweet by leakster Evan Blass claims to reveal the price of the new Pixel phones in Canada.

As per Blass' tweet, both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be released in a 64 GB and a 12 GB storage variant. The Pixel 4's 64 GB variant will apparently be priced at CAD $1049.95, which is approximately Rs 56,000 as per today's conversion rate. The 128 GB variant of the Pixel 4 will reportedly be priced at CAD $1199.95, which is about Rs 64,000.

The Pixel 4 XL's 64 GB storage model, on the other hand, will reportedly retail at the same price as Pixel 4's 128 GB model, which is CAD $1199.95. The 128 GB variant of the Pixel 4XL will reportedly go up to CAD $1359.95, which is a little over Rs 72,000.

Separately, earlier this month, we also came across Pixel 4's complete renders leaked online. The renders were shared by reputed tipster Evan Blass. Per the leak, there will be quite a shift in design from last year's Pixel 3 XL. The hideous notch on the top will be replaced with the good old top bezel which, seemingly houses a dual-camera setup. Based on previous rumours about the device, the phone will also feature a wide array of sensors such as flood illuminator, couple of Face unlock IR cameras and a Soli Radar Chip.

The back of the phone also showed a square-camera bump with a dual-camera setup, a first for Pixel devices and something which the company had revealed itself a few months back.