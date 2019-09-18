Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
Google puts out massive Pixel 4 ad on Times Square revealing orange variant

In an earlier tweet, Google had revealed an image of a black variant of the Pixel 4


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 12:55:52 IST

Google has made another official reveal about the upcoming Pixel 4. In a massive Times Square billboard, the company was spotted advertising an orange variant of the phone that was leaked earlier.

Pixel 4 leaked colour variants.

9to5Google reported a Reddit user coming across the billboard ad that displays the orange variant in full glory. It’s accompanied by a message saying, “Hey Google, set a reminder for October 15”, the date when the Pixel 4 is set to be officially announced at the Made by Google event.

While the internet has been flooded with numerous leaks of the fourth iteration of the Pixel series of smartphones, Google had confirmed some of the details as well. It started with an image reveal of the Pixel 4’s black variant in a tweet. The image also officially confirmed the dual-camera setup on the rear. Later, the company revealed the face unlock feature similar to Apple's Face ID and the hand-gesture navigation feature on the phone using the Project Soli technology in a video. And now, we have an official confirmation of the orange variant.

Almost every detail about the Pixel 4 is out if the leaks are to be believed. At this rate, Google will practically have nothing new to talk about in the event, unless it’s tightly holding onto the best surprises.

In the previous Made by Google event, the company compiled a video of all the leaks that had come out regarding the Pixel 3. It will probably be the same case this year, where most of the people on the internet know all about the Pixel 4 before its launch. Will Google do the same thing yet again? We’ll find out on 15 October.

