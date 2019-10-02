Wednesday, October 02, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 4 fully leaked in renders ahead of its launch on 15 October

The back of the phone shows a square-camera bump with a dual-camera setup, a first for Pixel devices


tech2 News StaffOct 02, 2019 14:13:20 IST

The Google Pixel 4-series, like the Pixel 3 last year has been leaked in every shape and form over the past couple of months. From design language to the software specs to camera features, no stone has been left unturned as far as Pixel 4 rumours go. Even so, we now have new leaked renders of the Pixel 4 which show of the phone in all its glory and reveal at least two colours in which the phone is said to launch.

Pixel 4 renders. Twitter/Evan Blass

Reputed tipster Evan Blass, who has a history of leaking accurate information about smartphone before they are unveiled, has revealed the renders. From what we can make out there appears to be quite a shift in design as far as the Pixel 3 XL is concerned. The hideous notch on the top has made way for a full top bezel which looks to be housing a dual-camera setup. Based on previous rumours about the device, the phone will also feature a wide array of sensors such as flood illuminator, couple of Face unlock IR cameras and a Soli Radar Chip.

The back of the phone shows a square-camera bump with a dual-camera setup, a first for Pixel devices and something which the company had revealed itself a few months back.

While we expect from the renders that the Pixel 4 will be launched in Black and White colour variants, on 9 September, as per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Centrala device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. This was later confirmed after Google put an ad on New York's Times Square showing the orange coloured Pixel 4.

