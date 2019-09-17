Tuesday, September 17, 2019Back to
Google will be announcing the Pixel 4 along with other devices on 15 October

We can expect to see the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook 2 and a Google Home speakers


tech2 News StaffSep 17, 2019 08:20:35 IST

The launch date of Pixel 4 has been finally revealed. The Made by Google event is going to be held on 15 October in New York City, according to The Verge. Apart from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, we could also see the Pixelbook 2 and a new lineup of Google Home speakers at the event.

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

The Pixel 4 is probably the worst kept secret this year since most of the details about the device has leaked out. Looking at the number of leaks coming out, Google decided to reveal the Pixel 4 way before release. A few months ago, the company had also revealed that the phone will come with something similar to Face ID with an array of sensors onboard.

It also showed that the phone will support hand gesture commands made possible by Google’s Project Soli technology. However, it won’t be available in many parts of the world including India due to certification issues.

From the colour variants to the camera features, we know almost everything about the Pixel 4. There might not be many surprises waiting for us during the Made by Google event after all. Less than a month to go, we are expecting more details to leak out and practically know everything that the company is planning to announce at the event.

