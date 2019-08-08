tech2 News Staff

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York last night, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 10 series. In the US, the Galaxy Note 10 starts at a price of $949 while the Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099. The India prices of the Note 10 series have also been announced now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India pricing

Samsung is yet to reveal the prices of each Note 10 variant, however, in an official e-mail, Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available starting at Rs 79,999 in India, whereas the Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 availability and pre-booking

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are available for pre-booking starting today (8 August) and will be available till 22 August. The smartphones will go on sale on 23 August, the same day as the global sale date.

You can pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 phones across select retail outlets and online portals including the Samsung India website, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch offers

Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus using their HDFC credit or debit cards on retail outlets and the Samsung website, will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 6,000. The same Rs 6,000 cashback can be availed for pre-bookings made using ICICI credit or debit cards on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm & Tata CLiQ.

Additionally, all consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus phones would also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999, which currently retails for Rs 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB variant and a 12 GB RAM and 512 GB model. Both models will have support for microSD cards, which will allow you to add an additional 1 TB storage to the devices if you so choose.

The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, will be available in an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, without support for microSD cards.

As for colour options, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black, the Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch screen with a Dynamic AMOLED display, HDR10+ support and a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It’s powered by the Exynos 9825 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (only in the US and China). There’s only one variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.0) without any option for expandable storage.

In the camera department, it has a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera is a 12 MP shooter with dual apertures of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It also has a 12 MP telephoto sensor and a 16 MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, there’s a punch-hole 10 MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

There’s no headphone jack on the Note 10 and it comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector for data transfer and charging. It packs a 3,500 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus comes in two storage variants of 256 and 512 GB, both packing 12 GB of RAM. The rest of the internal hardware is the same as the Note 10.

The Note 10 Plus has a quad-camera setup with the same triple-cameras from the Note 10, and an additional time-of-flight camera sensor or Depth Vision sensor on the rear. It has a bigger, 4,300 mAh battery.

Samsung Note 10 and Note 10 Plus features

The Note 10 series comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. It now has “Super Fast Charging” that supports 45 W charging. The 45 W charger will have to be bought separately of course.

The devices will be running on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Samsung’s One UI.

The new Galaxy S Pen has been given several updates. It can still be used as a remote control for clicking pictures. The newer model has an accelerometer and a gyroscope that enables gesture-control. Users will be able to completely control the camera app using the S Pen, such as switching between different modes and zooming. The S Pen can also be used to control playback on the YouTube app and Note 10 users will be getting free YouTube Premium subscriptions as well.

Using the Depth Vision camera, the Note 10 Plus is capable of 3D scanning objects and creating a 3D model that can be used in AR. The models can also be imported to be 3D printed. The camera also enables users to create live AR drawings using the camera app.

Samsung also said that DeX, its desktop-mode, will now be available on laptops and MacBooks as well. Earlier, it was only available via a connection to external displays. Now, with just a USB-C cable, it can be used on laptops and MacBooks.

The company announced a partnership with Microsoft to allow seamless integration between the Note 10 and Windows 10. With the tap of a button, Note 10 users will be able to mirror their screens on a Windows 10 device. This will enable them to reply to text messages and view the gallery on a laptop via the Your Phone companion app that’s built into the phone.

