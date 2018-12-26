tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts today and will be on till 29 December. The sale has brought discounts for a number of smartphones from Asus, Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia and much more.

The sale includes budget friendly phones such as the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 and also the expensive ones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

The sale also brings discounts on previous iPhone models like the iPhone 6s Pus, iPhone 7, and the iPhone SE.

The other phones that are on the list of getting a discounted price are Honor 9N, Redmni Note 5 pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 7A, Nokia 5.1 Plus to name a few.

So here's a rundown on which phones have made it to the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

Asus

The ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 are up on sale. For Zenfone Max Pro M1, there is a flat Rs 2,000 off on all the three variants — 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. So with the discounted price the phones will be available for Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM, Rs 10,999 for 4 GB of RAM and Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM.

The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 which is sold for Rs 5,999 gets Rs 1,000 off and will be up for Rs 4,999

For the Zenfone 5Z with the discount, the phone might be up for Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 storage and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant respectively.

You can read up the complete Asus line-up on sale here.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has been raining phones this year. The Flipkart sale takes into account two of the Xiaomi phone — the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro. The 4 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at Rs 12,999 on sale, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6 GB RAM model is up for Rs 14,999.

Though the Redmi Note 5 Pro was originally launched in the country with a starting price of Rs 14,999, Xiaomi had recently cut its price to Rs 13,999.

The Redmi 6 is also up for Rs 8,499 for 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage and Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Poco

The Poco F1 will be sold at the lowest price ever with the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB variant being available at Rs 17,999, then the 6 GB and 128 GB storage priced at RS 20,999 and finally the 8 GB and 256 GB storage variant made available at Rs 25,999.

Realme

The Realme 2 Pro is up for sale for Rs. 13,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, while its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is out for Rs 15,990 and the 8 GB RAM 128 GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 17,990. The phone can be availed for Rs 1,000 less on prepaid orders.

There's Realme 2 as well up for Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant.

Honor

Flipkart had included the Honor 9N with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant at Rs 8,999 which was launched at Rs 11,999. In the sale the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant the price is Rs 17,999.

There is also the Honor 7S at Rs. 5,999, down from Rs. 6,999.

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale also brings the Honor 7A at Rs. 7,499.

There's the Honor 9 Lite with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant which is available at a price drop of Rs 1,000 making it available for the price of Rs 9,999. The Honor 9i which was launched at Rs 14,999 will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000 making it available for Rs 11,999 in the sale.

Nokia

Flipkart sale also offers the Nokia 5.1 Plus at a reduced price of Rs. 9,999. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs. 10,999.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus up for Rs 14,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Google

The Google Pixel 3 with 64 GB storage variant has also made to Flipkart sale list at Rs 66,500 and also the bath-tub notched Pixel 3 XL with 64GB storage is up for Rs 78,500.

The Pixel 3 was launched with a starting price of Rs 71,000, while the Pixel 3 XL hit the market at Rs 83,000 for the base variant.

There's also the Pixel 2 XL with 64 GB storage variant made available at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 45,499.

Apple

If an Android smartphone is not your cup of tea, the Flipkart sale also brings discounts on various iPhone models.

There is the iPhone 6s Plus 32 GB storage variant available at Rs 30,999 down from Rs 34,900.

iPhone 6s is also on the list with 32 GB storage variant at Rs 25,999, down from Rs 29,900 and also the iPhone SE with 32 GB storage variant at Rs 16,999, down from Rs 25,000.

Then there's iPhone 7 with 32 GB storage variant at Rs 33,999, down from Rs 39,900.

Finally Flipkart is also offering the latest iPhone XS with a starting price of Rs 94,900, down from Rs 99,900, and the iPhone XR at an initial price of Rs 74,900, down from Rs 76,900.

This sale isn't making much of a difference to the latest iPhone models though.

Vivo

The Vivo V9 Pro gets an 11 percent off and is up for Rs 15,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant in Black and Nebula Purple colours.

The Flipkart sale also has the Vivo X21 at Rs. 26,990, down from the original price of Rs. 35,990.

Samsung

Samsung On6 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage is up for Rs 9,990 which is down from Rs 15,490.

There's also the Samsung On8 for RS 12,990 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant which is down from RS 19,990.

There are also phones like the Motorola One Power which is up for RS 14,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Moto E5 Plus which is starting at Rs 8,999 for the base variant.

The sale also includes the Infinix Smart 2 from Rs 4,999 and Yu Ace with a discounted price of Rs. 5,499, down from Rs. 5,999.

Additionally, Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discounts on SBI credit cards.

Customers need to have a minimum cart value of Rs 5,999 to avail the instant discount up to Rs 1,500.

The sale also comes with a "Complete Mobile Protection" to customers buying a new smartphone with starting charge of Rs 99.

The discounted handsets during the sale also include no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and purchase buyback guarantee starting at Rs 99.

