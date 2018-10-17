Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sneha Sharma 17 October, 2018 21:32 IST

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 first impressions: A comfortable, notch-free phone

My tiny palms did not have any difficulty holding the Asus Lite L1 as it is very thin, weighing 142g

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 and Asus ZenFone Max M1 made their global debut today for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. The price is an introductory one, though, and will rise later. Both the phones are Flipkart exclusive.

I've only been using the Asus Zenfone Lite for a day and I can say that it is already growing on me, but it definitely wasn't love at first sight.

To be frank I was extremely nervous to begin using the phone. I have been using the iPhone 7 for two years now and the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 has completely jolted me out of my comfort zone.

From the feel of the phone to its usage I tried to find my iPhone in everything I did.

In the beginning, it definitely felt that I'm in some sort of rebound relationship with the phone, but after I rid myself of all my preconceived notions, gave myself the opportunity to experience something new and most importantly, stopped comparing it with my ex, the Asus phone wasn't disappointing.

As in every relationship, our start too was a bit rocky. It took me a while to get used to the interface of the phone, the placement of the icons, battery management, what are the widgets that I can play around with and so on.

The default ringtone of the phone is quite cute and the best part is that it has an inbuilt call recording feature. I know this might not come as a surprise for a lot of you avid Android users, but it was good to see something that didn’t need help from a third-party app.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2/ Sneha Sharma

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2/ Sneha Sharma

Build, Design and Display

The phone does not come with a notch (Happy dance!). The phone comes with a 5.45-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio in an 82 percent screen to body ratio. The front and the back of the phone do not get smudged easily.

The phone is said to have a metallic finish, but it looks and feels more like plastic.

The rear of the phone has a matte finish and is very smooth so I'm in a constant fear of dropping it.

Thankfully, my tiny hands did not have any difficulty holding the phone as the phone is very thin and only weighs 142 grams.

Camera and Battery

And as any of us 'mango' people (Aam aadmi, get it?) would do, the first thing I did was jump straight to the camera. Unfortunately, the camera was quite disappointing. There are features like the beauty camera, portrait mode, HDR mode, a number of filters, flash, timer, etc., but the colours are washed out and the focus isn't sharp.

The phone comes with a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the rear and 5 MP on the front.

In terms of battery, the phone comes packed with a 3,000 mAh battery pack.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2/ Sneha Sharma

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2/ Sneha Sharma

Chipset, Storage and OS

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430, but with so many new chipsets flooding the market, the Snapdragon 430 seems dinosaurish.

The phone only comes with one storage option which is a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage.  It also comes with a dedicated memory card slot which supports 256 GB cards. There are also two SIM card slots which support 4G VoLTE

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo which is based on ZenUI 5.  You get an option of face-unlock as well, but there is no fingerprint sensor.

Conclusion

Asus Zenfone Lite L1, when glanced at for the first time, might pass as an average looking phone. It's a simple enough design and the camera appears to be disappointing, but other than that, I don't really have too many complaints. Let's see how it fares in my review.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

Asus

Asus launches Zenfone Lite L1, Zenfone Max M1 for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively

Oct 17, 2018

Amazon Flipkart Sale

Flipkart, Amazon sale 2018: Today's best gadget deals, an HDFC card holder's delight

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Elegantly designed but with poor internals

Oct 12, 2018

Lenovo K9

Lenovo K9 first impression: A premium-looking device priced at Rs 8,999

Oct 17, 2018

Asus ZenFone

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sells one million units in India in under six months

Oct 06, 2018

ASUS Chromebook C423

Asus quietly announces a 14-inch Chromebook C423 with touchscreen display

Oct 10, 2018

science

Three Indian organisations win grants from Disney's Wildlife Conservation Fund

Oct 17, 2018

Biosensors

State-of-the-art smell and stress sensors were all the rage at Tokyo Tech fair

Oct 17, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Google's AI LYNA assists doctors detect cancer spread to nodes twice as accurately

Oct 17, 2018

Aborted ISS Launch

NASA astronaut shares ordeal, experience of emergency landing after aborted launch

Oct 17, 2018