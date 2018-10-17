The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 and Asus ZenFone Max M1 made their global debut today for Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. The price is an introductory one, though, and will rise later. Both the phones are Flipkart exclusive.

I've only been using the Asus Zenfone Lite for a day and I can say that it is already growing on me, but it definitely wasn't love at first sight.

To be frank I was extremely nervous to begin using the phone. I have been using the iPhone 7 for two years now and the Asus Zenfone Lite L1 has completely jolted me out of my comfort zone.

From the feel of the phone to its usage I tried to find my iPhone in everything I did.

In the beginning, it definitely felt that I'm in some sort of rebound relationship with the phone, but after I rid myself of all my preconceived notions, gave myself the opportunity to experience something new and most importantly, stopped comparing it with my ex, the Asus phone wasn't disappointing.

As in every relationship, our start too was a bit rocky. It took me a while to get used to the interface of the phone, the placement of the icons, battery management, what are the widgets that I can play around with and so on.

The default ringtone of the phone is quite cute and the best part is that it has an inbuilt call recording feature. I know this might not come as a surprise for a lot of you avid Android users, but it was good to see something that didn’t need help from a third-party app.

Build, Design and Display

The phone does not come with a notch (Happy dance!). The phone comes with a 5.45-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio in an 82 percent screen to body ratio. The front and the back of the phone do not get smudged easily.

The phone is said to have a metallic finish, but it looks and feels more like plastic.

The rear of the phone has a matte finish and is very smooth so I'm in a constant fear of dropping it.

Thankfully, my tiny hands did not have any difficulty holding the phone as the phone is very thin and only weighs 142 grams.

Camera and Battery

And as any of us 'mango' people (Aam aadmi, get it?) would do, the first thing I did was jump straight to the camera. Unfortunately, the camera was quite disappointing. There are features like the beauty camera, portrait mode, HDR mode, a number of filters, flash, timer, etc., but the colours are washed out and the focus isn't sharp.

The phone comes with a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture on the rear and 5 MP on the front.

In terms of battery, the phone comes packed with a 3,000 mAh battery pack.

Chipset, Storage and OS

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430, but with so many new chipsets flooding the market, the Snapdragon 430 seems dinosaurish.

The phone only comes with one storage option which is a 2 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated memory card slot which supports 256 GB cards. There are also two SIM card slots which support 4G VoLTE

The device runs on Android 8.0 Oreo which is based on ZenUI 5. You get an option of face-unlock as well, but there is no fingerprint sensor.

Conclusion

Asus Zenfone Lite L1, when glanced at for the first time, might pass as an average looking phone. It's a simple enough design and the camera appears to be disappointing, but other than that, I don't really have too many complaints. Let's see how it fares in my review.