The Honor 7S, which has been launched in Pakistan back in May, has now been announced for the Indian markets at a price of 6,999. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and start selling from 14 September at 12.00 pm.

In terms of the specifications, we see that the Honor 7S has a 5.45-inch 720 x 1440 18:9 touchscreen display. Under the hood, we see that the device is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 chipset, which has a 1.5 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 CPU and PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

There is 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 256 GB using a micro-SD card. The phone has dimensions of 146.5 x 70.9 x 8.3 mm and weighs 142g.

In terms of the optics, a 13 MP rear camera along with a 5 MP selfie snapper. It will be running Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box running Huawei's proprietary EMUI 8.0 skin on top. It also has a 3020 mAh battery with Honor's smart battery management 6.0: Honor technology which can control power consumption in the device.

Apart from that, the phone tick marks all the basic boxes such as 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, and hotspot, GPS and also a headphone jack. The phone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour variants.