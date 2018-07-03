Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sheldon Pinto 03 July, 2018 08:47 IST

Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Vivo Y83 vs Moto G6: Specs comparison

Samsung's just launched Galaxy On6 falls short by quite a bit in front of its competitors.

Samsung just launched its Galaxy On6 smartphones on 2 July. While the device is called the Galaxy On6, it is easy to tell that the new smartphone is simply a re-branded Galaxy J6, but for online sales.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs 14,490 and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart starting from 5 July.

The device features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD resolution of 1,480x720 pixels thanks to its 18.5:9 display aspect ratio.

Inside, buyers will get Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card in what appears be a dual SIM + microSD tray.

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy On6

There’s a 13 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. The camera also supports software features like Live Stickers, Stamps, Filters and more. On the front sits an 8 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens that is also accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera comes with a Selfie Focus feature and even comes with a Beauty Mode, to “enhance” the subject’s facial features.

Other notable features about the Samsung Galaxy On6 include face unlock using the front camera and a fingerprint reader (that sits at the back of the device). Since there is an AMOLED panel available, Samsung took advantage of it and even included an Always On display feature, just like on the J6.

Samsung’s pitch for the On6, as with the J6, is its ‘Chat over Video’ mode, one that lets users text or message over the video window in a translucent window with a similar looking keyboard.

The handset features a 3,000 mAh battery and surprisingly runs the latest version of Android O under its Experience UI skin.

But is all of this enough for Samsung to beat the competition?

Let’s have a look at how Samsung’s just launched On6 compares to the current crop of budget smartphones.

Do keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on hardware specifications and I will reserve my opinions about camera quality and performance only after we conduct a full review.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy On6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Moto G6 Vivo Y83
Display Size (inch) 5.6 5.9 5.7 6.22
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1,480 2,160 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 720 x 1,520
Pixel Density (PPI) 294 403 424 270
Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 155.2 x 75.2 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 154 181 167 150
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE
Processor Exynos 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Mediatek Helio P22
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8 x Cortex A53 @1.6 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.6 GHz 8 x Qualcomm Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz 8 x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz
GPU Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 509 Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
RAM 4 GB 4,6 GB 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Ruggedness - p2i-rated -
On-Board Memory 64 GB 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light, Proximity, Magnetometer, Ultrasonic Accelerometer, Proximity
Primary Camera 13 MP f/1.9 aperture 12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0 12 MP f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP f/1.8 aperture 13 MP f/2.2 aperture
Optical Image Stabilization No - No No
Camera Array Single Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera
Autofocus System AF Phase detection Phase detection autofocus PDAF
Secondary Camera 8 MP f/1.9 aperture 20 MP 16 MP 8 MP f/2.2 aperture
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p 1080p@60/30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED
OS Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2 Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz+ 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE
NFC No No No No
Infrared No Yes No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear Yes, Rear button Yes, Front Yes, Rear
3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio
USB Type microUSB 2.0 microUSB v2.0 Type-C microUSB 2.0
USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,000 4,000 3,000 3,260
Fast charging NA No Yes NA
Colours Blue, Black, Gold Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Indigo Black Black, Gold
Price in India Rs 14,490 Starting at Rs 14,999 Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 14,990

From my initial observations, plastic construction aside, competitors are offering a lot more in terms of the display, dual cameras and even bigger batteries and Samsung’s On6 even on paper appears to fall a bit too short.

In fact, Samsung's brand new online product even falls short of Vivo's recently launched Y83 smartphone, which seems to offer slightly better specifications on paper. The Vivo Y83 even offers a lot more display area as compared to the rest of the smartphones in this comparison, sadly, it packs in an HD+ display unit, which falls short of the offerings by Motorola and Xiaomi.

And then comes the price. At Rs 14,990, it’s hard to look at the plastic Samsung On6 when you have beautiful devices like the premium-looking Moto G6 and the powerful Redmi Note 5 Pro available for purchase at a similar price.

tags


latest videos

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope

How employee activism helped bring change in the US #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

also see

Comparison

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Max Pro M1: A specs face off

Jun 29, 2018

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 10 ROM enables 1080p video recording at 60 fps

Jun 23, 2018

Vivo Launch

Vivo Y81 with 6.22-inch display, 4 GB RAM, 13 MP rear camera launched in Vietnam

Jun 22, 2018

Motorola

Motorola set to launch the Moto E5 Plus in July, but there's no sign of Moto E5

Jun 30, 2018

Samsung

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Jun 27, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to be investigated for firing workers on joining labour unions

Jun 30, 2018

science

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018

Space

China to launch powerful rocket capable of delivering heavier payloads than NASA

Jul 03, 2018

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018