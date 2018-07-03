Samsung just launched its Galaxy On6 smartphones on 2 July. While the device is called the Galaxy On6, it is easy to tell that the new smartphone is simply a re-branded Galaxy J6, but for online sales.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs 14,490 and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart starting from 5 July.

The device features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD resolution of 1,480x720 pixels thanks to its 18.5:9 display aspect ratio.

Inside, buyers will get Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card in what appears be a dual SIM + microSD tray.

There’s a 13 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. The camera also supports software features like Live Stickers, Stamps, Filters and more. On the front sits an 8 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens that is also accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera comes with a Selfie Focus feature and even comes with a Beauty Mode, to “enhance” the subject’s facial features.

Other notable features about the Samsung Galaxy On6 include face unlock using the front camera and a fingerprint reader (that sits at the back of the device). Since there is an AMOLED panel available, Samsung took advantage of it and even included an Always On display feature, just like on the J6.

Samsung’s pitch for the On6, as with the J6, is its ‘Chat over Video’ mode, one that lets users text or message over the video window in a translucent window with a similar looking keyboard.

The handset features a 3,000 mAh battery and surprisingly runs the latest version of Android O under its Experience UI skin.

But is all of this enough for Samsung to beat the competition?

Let’s have a look at how Samsung’s just launched On6 compares to the current crop of budget smartphones.

Do keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on hardware specifications and I will reserve my opinions about camera quality and performance only after we conduct a full review.

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy On6 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Moto G6 Vivo Y83 Display Size (inch) 5.6 5.9 5.7 6.22 Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1,480 2,160 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 720 x 1,520 Pixel Density (PPI) 294 403 424 270 Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3 155.2 x 75.2 x 7.7 Weight (gm) 154 181 167 150 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE GSM / WCDMA / LTE Processor Exynos 7870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Mediatek Helio P22 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 8 x Cortex A53 @1.6 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.6 GHz 8 x Qualcomm Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz 8 x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz GPU Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 509 Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320 RAM 4 GB 4,6 GB 3, 4 GB 4 GB Ruggedness - – p2i-rated - On-Board Memory 64 GB 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB 32 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light, Proximity, Magnetometer, Ultrasonic Accelerometer, Proximity Primary Camera 13 MP f/1.9 aperture 12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0 12 MP f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP f/1.8 aperture 13 MP f/2.2 aperture Optical Image Stabilization No - No No Camera Array Single Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Autofocus System AF Phase detection Phase detection autofocus PDAF Secondary Camera 8 MP f/1.9 aperture 20 MP 16 MP 8 MP f/2.2 aperture Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p 1080p@60/30fps 1080p@30fps Flash LED Dual-LED LED LED OS Version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2 Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz+ 5 GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR v4.2, A2DP, LE NFC No No No No Infrared No Yes No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear Yes, Rear button Yes, Front Yes, Rear 3.5 mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio Yes, FM Radio USB Type microUSB 2.0 microUSB v2.0 Type-C microUSB 2.0 USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,000 4,000 3,000 3,260 Fast charging NA No Yes NA Colours Blue, Black, Gold Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Indigo Black Black, Gold Price in India Rs 14,490 Starting at Rs 14,999 Starting at Rs 13,999 Starting at Rs 14,990

From my initial observations, plastic construction aside, competitors are offering a lot more in terms of the display, dual cameras and even bigger batteries and Samsung’s On6 even on paper appears to fall a bit too short.

In fact, Samsung's brand new online product even falls short of Vivo's recently launched Y83 smartphone, which seems to offer slightly better specifications on paper. The Vivo Y83 even offers a lot more display area as compared to the rest of the smartphones in this comparison, sadly, it packs in an HD+ display unit, which falls short of the offerings by Motorola and Xiaomi.

And then comes the price. At Rs 14,990, it’s hard to look at the plastic Samsung On6 when you have beautiful devices like the premium-looking Moto G6 and the powerful Redmi Note 5 Pro available for purchase at a similar price.