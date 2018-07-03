Samsung just launched its Galaxy On6 smartphones on 2 July. While the device is called the Galaxy On6, it is easy to tell that the new smartphone is simply a re-branded Galaxy J6, but for online sales.
The Samsung Galaxy On6 is priced at Rs 14,490 and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart starting from 5 July.
The device features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD resolution of 1,480x720 pixels thanks to its 18.5:9 display aspect ratio.
Inside, buyers will get Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card in what appears be a dual SIM + microSD tray.
There’s a 13 MP primary camera that comes with an f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. The camera also supports software features like Live Stickers, Stamps, Filters and more. On the front sits an 8 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens that is also accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera comes with a Selfie Focus feature and even comes with a Beauty Mode, to “enhance” the subject’s facial features.
Other notable features about the Samsung Galaxy On6 include face unlock using the front camera and a fingerprint reader (that sits at the back of the device). Since there is an AMOLED panel available, Samsung took advantage of it and even included an Always On display feature, just like on the J6.
Samsung’s pitch for the On6, as with the J6, is its ‘Chat over Video’ mode, one that lets users text or message over the video window in a translucent window with a similar looking keyboard.
The handset features a 3,000 mAh battery and surprisingly runs the latest version of Android O under its Experience UI skin.
But is all of this enough for Samsung to beat the competition?
Let’s have a look at how Samsung’s just launched On6 compares to the current crop of budget smartphones.
Do keep in mind that this comparison is purely based on hardware specifications and I will reserve my opinions about camera quality and performance only after we conduct a full review.
|Smartphone
|Samsung Galaxy On6
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Moto G6
|Vivo Y83
|Display Size (inch)
|5.6
|5.9
|5.7
|6.22
|Resolution (pixels)
|720 x 1,480
|2,160 x 1,080
|2,160 x 1,080
|720 x 1,520
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|294
|403
|424
|270
|Display Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Dimensions(mm)
|149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2
|158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05
|153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3
|155.2 x 75.2 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|154
|181
|167
|150
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / VoLTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|GSM / WCDMA / LTE
|Processor
|Exynos 7870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Mediatek Helio P22
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|8 x Cortex A53 @1.6 GHz
|4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.6 GHz
|8 x Qualcomm Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz
|8 x Cortex A53 @ 2.0 GHz
|GPU
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|RAM
|4 GB
|4,6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Ruggedness
|-
|–
|p2i-rated
|-
|On-Board Memory
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light, Proximity, Magnetometer, Ultrasonic
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Primary Camera
|13 MP f/1.9 aperture
|12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0
|12 MP f/1.8 aperture and 5 MP f/1.8 aperture
|13 MP f/2.2 aperture
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|-
|No
|No
|Camera Array
|Single Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Single Camera
|Autofocus System
|AF
|Phase detection
|Phase detection autofocus
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|8 MP f/1.9 aperture
|20 MP
|16 MP
|8 MP f/2.2 aperture
|Video Capture
|1080p@30fps
|1080p
|1080p@60/30fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|LED
|OS Version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz+ 5 GHz
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Infrared
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Rear
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Front
|Yes, Rear
|3.5 mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|Yes, FM Radio
|USB Type
|microUSB 2.0
|microUSB v2.0
|Type-C
|microUSB 2.0
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3,000
|4,000
|3,000
|3,260
|Fast charging
|NA
|No
|Yes
|NA
|Colours
|Blue, Black, Gold
|Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue
|Indigo Black
|Black, Gold
|Price in India
|Rs 14,490
|Starting at Rs 14,999
|Starting at Rs 13,999
|Starting at Rs 14,990
From my initial observations, plastic construction aside, competitors are offering a lot more in terms of the display, dual cameras and even bigger batteries and Samsung’s On6 even on paper appears to fall a bit too short.
In fact, Samsung's brand new online product even falls short of Vivo's recently launched Y83 smartphone, which seems to offer slightly better specifications on paper. The Vivo Y83 even offers a lot more display area as compared to the rest of the smartphones in this comparison, sadly, it packs in an HD+ display unit, which falls short of the offerings by Motorola and Xiaomi.
And then comes the price. At Rs 14,990, it’s hard to look at the plastic Samsung On6 when you have beautiful devices like the premium-looking Moto G6 and the powerful Redmi Note 5 Pro available for purchase at a similar price.