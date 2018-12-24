Tuesday, December 25, 2018 Back to
Asus with Flipkart brings offers for ZenFone Lite L1, 5Z, Max Pro M1 and Max M1

The offer dates are from 26 December to 29 December for the Asus Mobiles Bonanza Sale.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 21:35 PM IST

Asus had launched a number of phones this year such as the most affordable Zenfone Lite L1 to its flagship phone Zenfone 5Z.

Now as we approach the end of the year, the phone maker is bringing in offers for its phones launched in 2018 in partnership with Flipkart.

The offer dates are from 26 December to 29 December for the Mobiles Bonanza Sale on ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1.

As part of the offer, buyers can bag the following deals:

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Image: Tech2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

For Zenfone Max Pro M1, there is a flat Rs 2,000 off on all the three variants  3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. So with the discounted price the phones will be available for Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM, Rs 10,999 for 4 GB of RAM and Rs 12,999 for 6 GB RAM.

There is also Flipkart's "complete Mobile protection plan" which is mentioned to cover from broken screens, water damage, software/hardware issues and also theft can be availed by paying Rs 99 extra.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: tech2 / Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z. Image: Tech2

There's a flat Rs 8,000 off on 6 GB and 128 storage and 8 GB and 256 GB storage variant. So originally the phone is available for Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999 for 6 GB and 8 GB respectively, but with the discount, the phone might be up for Rs 24,999 and Rs 28,999.

The "Complete Mobile Protection" which is worth Rs 2,499 for the Zenfone 5Z can be opted by paying Rs 399 for Asus Zenfone 5Z.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2/ Sneha Sharma

Asus ZenFone Lite L1. Image: Tech2

Now the budget-friendly phones gets even friendlier to the pocket. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 which is sold for Rs 5,999 gets Rs 1,000 off and will be up for RS 4,999 in the "Mobile Bonanza Special Price".

The "Complete Mobile Protection" which is Worth Rs. 399 and is also said to cover theft will be offered for Rs 9.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Asus Zenfone Max M1. Image: Tech2

Asus Zenfone Max M1. Image: Tech2

It seems that there isn't any discount as such for the Zenfone Max M1, but there is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards which is available for the above-mentioned phones as well.

So the phone will be up for Rs 7,499. Also, the "Complete Mobile Protection" which is Worth Rs. 399 will be available for Rs 99 extra.

