Samsung's online-only smartphone lineup called the 'Galaxy On' series has gotten a new entry in the form of the Samsung Galaxy On8. The device will be sold exclusively on Flipkart and Samsung's online store in India for a price of Rs 16,990 starting from 6 August.

Coming to the specifications of the device, the Galaxy On8 has a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3 on the front while on the back of the phone is made out of polycarbonate. The phone also has a dual-camera setup which apparently comes with Live Focus and Background Blur Shape functionalities.

Samsung also claims that the Galaxy On8 comes with a Chat Over Video feature that enables chatting while watching a video. Internally the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a micro-SD card.

In terms of optics, the phone has dual-camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary sensor + f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary sensor + f/1.9 aperture. On the front, we see that a 16 MP sensor is available with a f/1.9 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm jack. The entire setup is powered by a 3500mAh battery and there is no support for fast-charging. The phone will have massive competition from the likes of the Honor, Xiaomi, and Motorola in this price segment.