Alleged iPhone 9 hands-on video surfaces online, hints at outdated design, no headphone jack

The rumoured iPhone 9 might be powered by A13 Bionic chipset and will offer 3 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffFeb 20, 2020 11:41:07 IST

The much-awaited low-cost iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 as it may be called, is expected to debut next month. As per a recent update, a new hands-on video has leaked several details about the phone.
Per this 15-second video shared on Twitter, the alleged iPhone 9 will be old-school in terms of looks. We see thick bezels, single rear camera, flat metal edges, side buttons, Touch ID, speaker grill at the bottom.

As per the leaked video, iPhone 9 might come with a single camera at the back. Image: Pixabay

The video shows a green colour variant which is kind of similar to what we saw in the iPhone 11 (Review). Surprisingly, there is no 3.5 headphone jack on the iPhone, as per the video.

According to the previous reports,  the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of $399, which is roughly around Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE-successor is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and its design might resemble the iPhone 8's. Some reports also suggest that it might be powered by A13 Bionic chipset and will offer 3 GB RAM. It is also possible that it might sport a Touch ID home button.

Besides the affordable iPhone, in the next few months, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro, which will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR.

A new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air or both are also speculated to launch soon. Previous reports reveal that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new scissor-switch keyboard will be launched this year.

High-end headphones are another thing that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted. These headphones are likely to come with Bluetooth support.

