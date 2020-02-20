tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited low-cost iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 as it may be called, is expected to debut next month. As per a recent update, a new hands-on video has leaked several details about the phone.

Per this 15-second video shared on Twitter, the alleged iPhone 9 will be old-school in terms of looks. We see thick bezels, single rear camera, flat metal edges, side buttons, Touch ID, speaker grill at the bottom.

The video shows a green colour variant which is kind of similar to what we saw in the iPhone 11 (Review). Surprisingly, there is no 3.5 headphone jack on the iPhone, as per the video.

According to the previous reports, the affordable iPhone is likely to come with a price tag of $399, which is roughly around Rs 29,000. The iPhone SE-successor is also expected to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and its design might resemble the iPhone 8's. Some reports also suggest that it might be powered by A13 Bionic chipset and will offer 3 GB RAM. It is also possible that it might sport a Touch ID home button.

Besides the affordable iPhone, in the next few months, Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro, which will reportedly feature a triple-lens rear camera setup that supports 3D sensing for AR.

A new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air or both are also speculated to launch soon. Previous reports reveal that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new scissor-switch keyboard will be launched this year.

High-end headphones are another thing that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted. These headphones are likely to come with Bluetooth support.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.