tech2 News Staff

Apple is believed to be working on a scissor keyboard that would replace MacBook's current faulty butterfly keyboard. It was earlier reported by Apple Analyst Min Chi Kuo that Apple might introduce this new scissor keyboard in a 16-inch MacBook Pro that was expected to be launched by the year. But there seems to be some change in Kuo's prediction.

Now as per a fresh new report by Kuo (via MacRumours), the 16-inch MacBook Pro that is believed to feature the new scissor keyboard, will likely be launched in the second or third quarter of 2020.

It is expected that Apple might launch it at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 that is expected to be held in June next year. The report further suggests that the Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron will be the primary supplier of the parts of the scissor keyboard for the company.

If we look at the advantages of the scissor keyboard over the butterfly keyboard, it becomes even more convincing why Apple might want to ditch this hardware design. There were several problems with the butterfly keyboard, and users have been reporting it for years. The keyboard was sensitive to dust and even the slightest particles could jam the keys.

After months, and possibly years, of pretending that nothing was wrong, earlier this year, Apple finally acknowledged that the keyboard on its new MacBooks and MacBook Pros were defective.

The new scissor design is expected to enhance the typing experience for the user by offering longer key travel and durability by adopting glass fiber to reinforce the keys' structure.

Even though the scissor keyboard will still cost more than the average keyboards, it will still be cheaper than the current butterfly keyboard.

In May this year, Apple introduced a repair program for the laptops where it replaced the current keyboard with an "improved" butterfly keyboard, but that only included the latest generation of MacBooks and the 2018 MacBooks. The 2017 and older models still got the defective second-generation keyboard as a replacement.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .