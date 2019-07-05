Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
Apple to use scissor-switch keyboard on 2019 MacBook Air, 2020 MacBook Pro: Kuo

The scissor-switch keyboard will apparently offer durability and longer key travel.

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 10:53:14 IST

Apple's butterfly keyboard has certainly not been its best design decision. The company could be planning to ditch it altogether as it has been riddled with issues. Or that's what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes.

In the latest report (via MacRumour), Kuo reveals that Apple will roll out a new keyboard design based on scissor switches in the 2019 MacBook Air, and the same will also be featured in the 2020 MacBook Pro. The scissor-switch keyboard offers durability and longer key travel, unlike the present-generation fault-prone butterfly keyboard. This is the same keyboard mechanism that was present in all pre-2015 MacBooks and was quite well-received by the MacBook users back then.

"There have been successful developments in the new scissor keyboard. The new keyboard could improve the typing experience by offering longer key travel and durability by adopting glass fiber to reinforce the keys' structure," Kuo writes.

Apple's highest-end MacBook Pro laptops are getting even more powerful.

The scissor-switch keyboard is defined as the mechanism in which the "keys are attached to the keyboard via two plastic pieces that interlock in a "scissor"-like fashion, and snap to the keyboard and the key".

Kuo says that Apple’s butterfly design was expensive to manufacture due to low yields. Though the new keyboard is still expected to cost more than an average laptop keyboard, it should be cheaper than the butterfly components.

Scissor Switch mechanism. Image: Wikipedia

Scissor-Switch mechanism. Image: Wikipedia

He also believes that in short term, users may not realise a lot of difference between the scissor switch and the butterfly keyboard, however, in the longer run, the new keyboard will offer a better user experience. The butterfly keyboard will eventually be replaced from the entire line up.

"Though the butterfly keyboard is still thinner than the new scissor keyboard, we think most users can't tell the difference. Furthermore, the new scissor keyboard could offer better user experience and benefit Apple's profits; therefore, we predict that the butterfly keyboard may finally disappear in the long term," Kuo says.

Introduced in 2015 with the 12-inch MacBook, Apple Butterfly switch keyboard was meant to offer a great typing experience while maintaining an ultra-slim profile. The holy grail, so to speak, of the laptop keyboard. It fell far short of that ideal. The keyboard design was comically sensitive to dust, with even the slightest particle causing keys to jam.

After months, and possibly years, of pretending that nothing was wrong, earlier this year, Apple finally acknowledged that the keyboard on its new MacBooks and MacBook Pros were defective.

Apple introduced a repair program for the laptops where it replaced the current keyboard with an "improved" butterfly keyboard, but that only included the latest generation of MacBooks and the 2018 MacBooks. The 2017 and older models will still get the defective second-generation keyboard as a replacement.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


