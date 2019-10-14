Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
Apple's affordable iPhone SE 2 likely to launch in early 2020 at a price of $399: Report

The Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to come in Space Gray, Silver and Red colour options.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 10:46:08 IST

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that the iPhone SE 2 might launch in the first quarter of 2020 and it is likely to start selling at a price of $399. Kuo has also mentioned that this device is expected to be powered by the A13 processor (the same unit that powers the iPhone 11 line), though RAM might be dropped to 3 GB.

As per a report by MacRumors, Kuo has revealed that iPhone SE 2 might sell in three colour variants — Space Gray, Silver and Red. In terms of internal storage, the report suggests that the iPhone is expected to come in 64 GB and 128 GB options.

iPhone SE 2 might sell in three colour variants — Space Gray, Silver and Red. Representational image.

Another detail revealed in the report was, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 might not feature the 3D touch functionality. The company has also omitted this one in its recently launched iPhone 11 lineup.

Kuo also believes that iPhone SE 2 is expected to target iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners who are looking for an upgrade. In a previous report, Kuo had said that in terms of design, we can expect the iPhone SE 2 to bear a strong resemblance to the  iPhone 8 (Review). It was also revealed earlier that the iPhone SE 2 might come with a Face ID unit instead of the fingerprint sensing Touch ID technology.

