Sunday, August 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Upcoming Apple iPad Pro may feature a triple-lens camera setup: Report

Both the iPad and iPad Pro models are rumoured to launch in October this year.


tech2 News StaffAug 11, 2019 16:14:26 IST

The next generation of Apple's iPad and iPad Pro line ups may come with upgrades in the camera department.

According to a report by Mac Otakara (via Apple Insider), Apple's next-generation iPad Pro could adopt a triple-camera setup, whereas the 10.2-inch entry-level iPad may sport a dual-camera sensor, which would be similar to that seen on the iPhone XS.

Upcoming Apple iPad Pro may feature a triple-lens camera setup: Report

Apple's 2019 iPad Pro. Image: tech2

Both the iPad and iPad Pro models are rumoured to launch in October this year. This launch timeline is in line with Apple recently registering two new iPad models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Coming back to the report, this would be the first time that Apple will feature multi-sensor rear-facing cameras on its iPads, if it does so, that is. Up until now, even the most expensive iPad only comes with a single-lens rear camera. The latest iPad Pro features a 12 MP sensor at the rear. Reportedly, the camera setup on the new iPad will include a wide-angle and telephoto lens.

This new entry-level iPad could have a 10.2-inch screen and may be entering mass production this fall as per a report by a Chinese news outletThe current lineup of iPads had been launched in 2018, and the main hardware change for them, apart from a faster chipset, was the support for the 1st-gen Apple Pencil.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

iPad

Apple registers two new iPad models, may launch in the second half of 2019

Jul 29, 2019
Apple registers two new iPad models, may launch in the second half of 2019
Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Apple

Apple could already be working on foldable devices with a likely release in 2021

Aug 07, 2019
New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPad's home screen

iOS 13

New iPadOS beta will reportedly let you resize app icons on your iPad's home screen

Jul 31, 2019
Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

Trade War

Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

Aug 06, 2019
Market sentiment perks up, will Infosys shares sustain upward movement; read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

NewsTracker

Market sentiment perks up, will Infosys shares sustain upward movement; read all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Aug 09, 2019
Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Apple

Apple has started issuing its virtual credit card Apple Card to its customers

Aug 06, 2019

science

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019