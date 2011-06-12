This week’s menu: The ultimate veggie burger, Filipino macaroni salad and pindi chana
Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner with touches from France, the Philippines and China.
I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and once-upon-a-time baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.
To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home.
You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.
This week’s menu
Monday: French Tuna Sandwich; Homestyle Chinese Cashew Chicken
Tuesday: Akuri Parsi Scramble; Italian Vegetable Stew
Wednesday: Filipino Macaroni Salad; Ultimate Veggie Burger
Thursday: Cornflakes Crusted French Toast; Pindi Chana with Amchur and Anardana
Friday: Lentils with Broiled Eggplant
Shopping list
Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.
|Vegetables and Herbs
2 bell pepper
100g French beans
2 celery sticks
3 carrots
1 small aubergine
1 can of tomatoes or 400g fresh tomatoes
2 red bell peppers
300g French beans
Zucchini
Alfa alfa sprouts
Thyme
|Fruits
Pineapple
Peaches and cherries
1 orange
|Cheese and dairy
Cheddar cheese
Yoghurt
|Meats
1 can tuna
500g boneless chicken
|Carbs, Lentils, Breads
1 baguette
1 box macaroni
Chickpeas
Bread crumbs
Black lentils (masoor dal)
|Miscellaneous
1 jar of Kalamata or Nicoise olives
1 jar artichoke hearts
100-150g cashew nuts
Oyster sauce
Rice wine
Sesame oil
Raisins
Shaheen writes about her quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and baking escapades on The Purple Foodie.
