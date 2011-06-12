This week’s menu: The ultimate veggie burger, Filipino macaroni salad and pindi chana

Shaheen Peerbhai, grade-A foodie and chef extraordinaire, has put together this week’s daily menu planner with touches from France, the Philippines and China.

I’m Shaheen Peerbhai, food blogger, photographer, journalist, and once-upon-a-time baker. I am also your very own culinary concierge. Need to liven up that breakfast-on-the go? Getting bored with what’s in your lunchbox? Running out of ideas for a tasty, healthy dinner after you get home from work? I’ve scoured cookbooks, recipes sites and my own kitchen to figure out how you can eat well and eat right. Minimum fuss. Maximum taste.

To make things even easier here’s your shopping list for all the dinners I’ve thought up for the upcoming week. This way you never have to run to the store on your way home.

You can just do it all this weekend. But if you don’t get around to it, don’t worry, I will publish an individual shopping list for each dinner recipe during the week.

This week’s menu

Monday: French Tuna Sandwich; Homestyle Chinese Cashew Chicken

Tuesday: Akuri Parsi Scramble; Italian Vegetable Stew

Wednesday: Filipino Macaroni Salad; Ultimate Veggie Burger

Thursday: Cornflakes Crusted French Toast; Pindi Chana with Amchur and Anardana

Friday: Lentils with Broiled Eggplant

Shopping list

Here’s the shopping list for this week and for the big weekend meal. Remember that this shopping list is for the main dishes and not for the suggested accompaniments. It also assumes that you’ve got your basic ingredients in place as listed in our suggested pantry list.

Vegetables and Herbs

2 bell pepper

100g French beans

2 celery sticks

3 carrots

1 small aubergine

1 can of tomatoes or 400g fresh tomatoes

2 red bell peppers

300g French beans

Zucchini

Alfa alfa sprouts

Thyme Fruits

Pineapple

Peaches and cherries

1 orange Cheese and dairy

Cheddar cheese

Yoghurt Meats

1 can tuna

500g boneless chicken Carbs, Lentils, Breads

1 baguette

1 box macaroni

Chickpeas

Bread crumbs

Black lentils (masoor dal) Miscellaneous

1 jar of Kalamata or Nicoise olives

1 jar artichoke hearts

100-150g cashew nuts

Oyster sauce

Rice wine

Sesame oil

Raisins

Shaheen writes about her quest for the perfect chocolate chip cookie and baking escapades on The Purple Foodie.