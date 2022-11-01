Veganism has truly become the trend of the hour. As people become more aware about plant-based diets, the concept of veganism is getting more and more popular. For the unversed, veganism or vegan diet is one that avoids the consumption of all animal products including dairy and eggs.

A vegan diet is not just good for our health but is also environmentally-friendly. It is one lifestyle practice that not only caters to your health but also takes care of Earth and the animals around us. World Vegan Day 2022 is being celebrated today, 1 November. It was originally founded in 1994 by the UK Vegan Society to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the day when the term ‘vegan’ first originated. The concept of veganism has interestingly been around for more than 200 years. To mark this occasion, here are some of the vegan dishes that you must try on World Vegan Day:

Stir-Fried Tofu With Rice: The simple Chinese-style recipe is prepared with vegetables and tofu. You will have to heat oil in a pan, add garlic, onions, chillies and vegetables and fry the mix. Then add cooked rice, tofu, and salt. Serve hot and enjoy.

Almond Milk Thandai: A refreshing beverage, thandai is a classic Indian drink which is often prepared at home. To make it, one can use almond milk or any other plant-based milk that you like.

Falafel With Pita Bread: Falafel is a classic Middle Eastern recipe that can be prepared at home with fried chickpea balls placed in pita bread. Make chickpea balls using gram flour, spices and chickpea and add yummy tahini sauce and sour cream to complete the dish.

Peanut Butter Mug Cake: Take a microwave-proof cup and pour 1tbsp oil, sugar powder, dairy-free milk, some peanut butter, a pinch of baking powder, and flour. Mix everything till you get a smooth paste. Put the cup in the microwave for just 2 minutes and you have a vegan peanut butter mug cake ready in 5 minutes.

Vegan Pasta: You can make pasta at home with some easily-available ingredients. Just take some suji, flour, salt, water and olive oil to make pasta at home and enjoy it with your favourite sauce.

