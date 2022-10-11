Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated four days after the full moon in the month of Kartika. Karwa Chauth is an occasion which is very auspicious to an Indian woman because she keeps a fast for her husband’s long life and only breaks it only after worshipping the moon.

The fast starts before dawn and lasts until the women worship the moon at night. Nowadays, even men have started to participate in the rituals so as to pray for the long lives of their wives. Here are some delectable Karwa Chauth recipes that you can make this year:

1. Pheni Kheer: Pheni Kheer is a must-have item in the Karwa Chauth thali. The dish is prepared on the special day and is consumed early in the morning during sargi. It is believed that having this dish during sargi helps women go without water and food for the whole day. Pheni is a wonderful traditional milk based dessert that can either be served chilled or can be relished hot as well.

2. Mathi: Deep-fried, sugar syrup-coated Punjabi fried puri called Meethi Mathi or mathri is served on Karwa Chauth. These mathis are prepared from refined flour.

3. Gulab Jamun: You should treat yourself with gulab jamuns after fasting because the rich sugar syrup coating on the soft khoya balls is a sure shot answer to all your sugar cravings.

4. Chenna Malpuas: These are malpuas made with paneer. They are eaten before the beginning of the fast and somewhat taste like malai malpuas.

5. Pani Puri: Who doesn’t love pani puri? You always try to experiment and try new things when it comes to preparing the pani for the puri. For the occasion, you can experiment with the flavours and fillings to add to the taste.

6. Pulao: This can be prepared by adding veggies to rice. Pulao is a healthy meal that is prepared after fasting for the whole day. This recipe can be cooked within half an hour and can be served with various types of curries.

