From traditional Indian sweets to some western confectionery items, here is how you can make your Raksha Bandhan celebrations even sweeter.

The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated by siblings on 11 August. The festival honours the special bond shared among siblings who vow to protect each other. The unique tie between brothers and sisters is also honoured on this day. Hindus observe a tradition during this holiday where sisters wish their brothers success and good health by tying a sacred thread known as rakhi on their wrist.

If you are wondering how to surprise your sibling with a special dish, we have got a some suggestions for you:

Barfi

Prepare traditional sweets for a festive day like Raksha Bandhan. One does not have to be perfect at cooking to make this dish. You would need a packet of glucose biscuits or digestive biscuits, some dark chocolate, and dry fruits for this modern take on barfi. Mash the biscuits and mix the powder with melted dark chocolate. Add some chopped dry fruits like almonds, pistachios and walnuts. Mix these ingredients and then spread the mixture on a tray. Keep the mixture in the fridge for a while. Then take it out and cut in the desired shape.

Cinnamon Rolls

If you want to surprise your sibling with some delectable confectionery, cinnamon rolls are the way to go. You would require all purpose flour, yeast, milk, eggs, butter, cinnamon sugar, and cream cheese frosting. Make the cinnamon roll dough and knead for ten minutes. Let the dough rise for an hour, then roll it out, spread the filling of sugar and cinnamon powder, and roll up. Slice the cinnamon rolls into equal pieces and place in a pan. Let the rolls rise for another hour and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Besan Laddoo

A laddoo is the quintessential Indian festival sweet that will make your Raksha Bandhan celebration much sweeter. You would need gram flour, ghee, sugar, green cardamom, almonds and pistachios for this recipe. Start by melting the ghee and adding the gram flour. Stir-fry over low heat and wait 30 minutes for the flour to get cooked through. Once the gram flour is roasted and turns light brown, shut off the heat and leave the mixture to cool completely. Add sugar and cardamom and mix well by rubbing it with your open palm against the base of the bowl. Shape the mixture into tight, hard balls, pressing hard at every stage. Garnish them with chopped almonds, and your dish is ready.