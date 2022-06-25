From Aloo to Chicken, these five desi pakoras can spice up your monsoon evenings

Below we have come up with some easy recipes for mouth-watering pakoras that can be your snacks menu during the monsoon season

A steaming cup of tea can refresh your mood on a monsoon evening. But a plate of crunchy and spicy pakoras will no doubt add an extra flavour to the enjoyment. You can have them from restaurants but homemade recipes of some desi pakoras can bring more delight to your leisure. You can have them while enjoying the view of rains from your window as well as spending some quality time with your family.

Bread Pakora: Though break pakora has become a street food nowadays, you can also have them without going out into the downpour. The tasty dish can be prepared by using some easily-available ingredients like slices of bread, boiled potatoes, chopped onions, besan flour, and spices. After frying the pakoras in oil, you can have them with green chutney to spice up the flavour.

Aloo Pakora: Among all the pakoras, aloo pakora is considered universal. The super-easy recipe needs ingredients like potatoes, gram flour and spices and can be cooked on short notice. You can serve this snack with tomato ketchup and green chutney while spending fun times with family and friends.

Green Chilli Pakora: If you are fond of more spicy dishes, this preparation must be on your monsoon menu. The easy recipe is followed by stuffing green chillies with boiled potato, battering them with besan, and finally frying them in oil. Have the pakoras with ketchup and salad to taste them more delicious.

Chicken Pakora: Chicken pakoras may top the checklist of non-veg lovers. Take some small pieces of chicken, and batter them in a mixture of besan, mango powder, green chillies and spices to prepare this popular snack option. On the side of the plate, mayonnaise rather than tomato ketchup can dominate the taste.

Paneer Pakora: Among vegetable pakoras like aloo pakora, methi pakora, pyaaz pakora, and gobi pakora, Paneer Pakora may be the most lip-smacking one. The easy-to-make recipe includes ingredients like paneer, gram flour, ginger-garlic paste and spices. With the choice of chutney, this can be your preferred snack option on monsoon days.

