Holi 2023: Diet tips to keep in mind while indulging in delicacies during festival

The festival Holi brings a lot of joy and happiness to our homes. The auspicious occasion commemorates the victory of good over evil. The beautiful celebration also marks the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. Considered to be the second biggest festival after Diwali in India, it is going to be marked on 8 March this year. The festival of colours involves various fun activities, like playing with gulal and water guns. The celebrations also include the preparation of various delicacies like Gujjiya, Malpua, Traditional Thandai, and Puran Poli. While we should definitely enjoy these mouth-watering food items, we also need to keep our health in mind. Fortunately, it is possible to indulge in Holi delicacies without having any bad effects on our health or gaining weight.

Have a look at the diet tips you need to keep in mind while indulging in Holi delicacies:

Stay hydrated

Make sure that you keep yourself hydrated before and after the celebration. Experts suggest that drinking plenty of water can help us in digesting food easily. This also enables us to avoid overeating. Water can allow weight loss in a variety of ways. For instance, it can boost your metabolism, suppress your appetite, and make exercise easier and more efficient.

Avoid late-night snacking

People usually stay up late at night during festivals. But you should avoid binge eating because it can lead to some digestive problems later.

Drink herbal tea

Unlike the name suggests, herbal tea is not tea at all. The beverage is prepared from dried fruits, flowers, spices or herbs. Studies have revealed that herbal teas, including rooibos tea and hibiscus tea, can help in reducing weight and increasing fat loss.

Take probiotics

You can avoid hunger pangs by consuming curd or yoghurt. It is also very beneficial for the health of your gut. You can improve your digestion and avoid problems like bloating and constipation by increasing consumption before and after the celebrations.

Avoid overeating

It becomes hard to eat in moderation when you are surrounded by a variety of food during Holi. But you can experience indigestion if you indulge in overeating spicy and oily foods. Limiting the delicacies to bite-size can allow you to avoid overeating to a great extent.

