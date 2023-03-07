The auspicious festival of Holi is almost here, and the grand celebration is all set to begin. The atmosphere across India gets filled with excitement and fervour every year on this day of the year. One of the key celebrations of this festival includes playing with gulal or coloured powder. People are seen covered in gulal almost everywhere across cities and towns. So, there is no wonder that it is also called as the festival of colours. Thandai is one of the most popular beverages consumed during the celebration of Holi. The drink is frequently laced with bhang, which is derived from cannabis plant.

Thandai and Bhang can be combined with different flavours. They are very popular in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Here are some of the best recipes for thandai and bhang that you must try:

Thandai Ice Cream

Ice cream and thandai are delicious items in themselves. When they are combined together, they form an even more mouth-watering delicacy. In order to prepare the drink, combine cashews, pistachios, milk, almonds, and spices. Now, mix heavy cream, sugar, and cannabis leaf paste. Then, continue by churning the mixture in an ice cream maker. Finally, garnish the thandai ice cream with chopped nuts and spices.

Bhang Thandai

As the name suggests, bhang thandai is a combination of thandai and bhang. This refreshing and delicious drink can be prepared easily. Just take pistachios, cashews, almonds, cardamom, saffron, milk, and sugar, and grind them together. Now, mix some cannabis leaf paste, and stir it properly. With this, the creamy and spicy thandai is ready to drink.

Bhang Lassi

This Holi beverage is prepared with cannabis leaves. To prepare Bhang Lassi, make a paste of cannabis leaves, then combine it with milk, yoghurt, and sugar until it is smooth. The sweet, slightly spicy, and creamy beverage is now ready.

Rose and Almond Thandai

The tasty beverage combines the rich nutty flavour of almonds with the fragrant and floral notes of rose petals. To prepare the drink, soak almonds and poppy seeds in water overnight before blending with rose petals to prepare a paste. Add sugar, milk, and spices to the paste, then allow the beverage to cool before garnishing it with rose petals and sliced almonds.

Masala Thandai

You can prepare masala thandai by soaking almonds and poppy seeds in water for several hours before you blend them with milk, cannabis leaf paste, sugar, and spices like black ginger, pepper, and cloves. Let the beverage cool before garnishing it with sliced almonds and spices powder.

