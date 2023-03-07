It has been exactly a month since our Shershaah couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married and are presently enjoying the new phase of their life together. While the couple has returned to their work, the two also ensure to make time for each other as they head out on vacations and dinner dates, among others. On the occasion of Holi, Advani shared pictures of herself and Malhotra to wish her fans and everyone:

Also, recently, the two opened up on how things are working for each one of them further asserting that it is all “happy and beautiful.” Speaking to News18, Kiara Advani spoke about her post-marriage life, her husband, and also how it feels to run home all by herself.

Sharing about what makes Sidharth an ‘ideal husband’, Kiara noted how the actor is a great life partner who motivates her in every phase. “He’s very adventurous and driven. He has got that fire within him and it’s contagious,” she added.

Furthermore, Kiara also shared that Sidharth is very respectful of people around him including seniors, juniors, and even his fans. “He has got this quality about him where he makes everyone feel respected. He’s very warm towards his fans as well. He has a very loving way towards people,” she said.

The actress also said that her post-marriage life has made her appreciate her mother even more stating that it is for the first time that she is running a home as earlier her mother used to do everything. Saying that she is very happy about the new changes in life, Kiara added “it’s lovely and a beautiful phase,”

‘Shershaah got me my wife’: Sidharth Malhotra

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra recently also spoke about working as Vikram and Dimple in Shershaah. In the same interview, the actor shared how the film got them so much love and also gave him “his wife.”

“I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding,” he added.

Speaking about their much-awaited wedding, the couple got married on 7 February 2023 at Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer. Attended by close friends from the industry and family members, the wedding pictures went viral soon after it was shared by the couple on social media.

