Watch: Soha Ali Khan gives a sneak peek into her Holi celebrations with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu

The festival of colours aka Holi 2023 is finally here, bringing back the days of fun and frolic when people get drenched together in the bright colours of Holi. While people across the country are indulging themselves in the Holi celebrations, our Bollywood celebrities are also not far behind as they come together with their friends and families to celebrate the festival. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Soha Ali Khan, celebrity families took to their social media handles and shared pictures and videos of their Holi celebrations. Speaking of which, Soha Ali khan on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video of her Holi celebrations as she spent the day with her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu.

Spending the day with her friends and family, Soha can be seen having a blast.

Furthermore, she also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories where she posed with her daughter from their Holi party.

Bollywood celebs indulging in Holi celebrations

On the other hand, many other Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Farhan Akhtar among others also shared glimpses of their Holi celebrations on social media.

With pictures from her Holi celebrations at home, Karisma Kapoor can be seen posing all happy with the colours and flowers around her.

Having her sons Taimur and Jeh for company, Kareena Kapoor had a “fab Holi session”. While hubby Saif was missing from the frame, the trio clearly had a blast.

Celebrating their second Holi post-marriage, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a great family time this Holi. Pictures of their Holi celebrations have since been going viral on social media.

Taking it to the backyard of her house, Shilpa Shetty can be seen sharing the frame with her daughter Samisha as they play with colours and flowers.

Besides all these, many other celebrities like Sunny Deol, R Madhavan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Panday, among others have also sent their best Holi wishes to their fans and well-wishers.

