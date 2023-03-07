Holi is one of the most popular and much-awaited festivals that people in India celebrate with great enthusiasm and zeal. While the festival marks the end of winter and also the onset of spring, people celebrate it by coming together to dance, sing, and play with colours. It is also the time for exchanging sweet wishes, having delicious food and a lot of fun. When it comes to Holi, men, women and children all come together with the same level of excitement. With that said, marked on an annual basis in the Hindu month of Phalgun, Holi this year falls on 8 March 2023.

While Holi is all about playing with bright colours, people also take care of their clothes to look their best and also be comfortable throughout the day. If you are also among the ones who want to take their Holi outfits to a next level and add a Bollywood touch to them, this is just the right place. Bollywood has no doubt given some of the most evergreen Holi songs and some memorable styles as well. From Rekha’s all-white churidar-kameez to Deepika Padukone’s shirt and shorts looks, there’s a lot to take from Bollywood.

Here are some Bollywood-inspired Holi outfits:

Rekha from Silsila

Bollywood’s undisputable queen, Rekha has time and time played the fashion game quite efficiently, leaving fans impressed. Speaking about her Holi outfit, Rekha’s body-fitted all-white salwar-kameez in the song Rang Barse from Silsila is perfect for anyone willing to go all ethnic this Holi.

Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

One of the most popular Holi songs that Bollywood gave us is Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Featured on actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the song sets the exact mood for celebration and fun with friends. If you want to go all causal and cool this Holi, try out Deepika-inspired white shorts along with a bright-coloured shirt with a strappy set of footwear.

Alia Bhatt from 2 States

A colourful skirt along with a solid tank top or spaghetti top can be a perfect combo this Holi. Get inspired by Alia Bhatt’s look in 2 States and slip on your favourite tank top with a light and breezy skirt.

Parineeti Chopra from Jabariya Jodi

Leaving your regular kurta set, jeans, and shorts aside, you can also go for a hot look this Holi. For that, you can style a crop top like Parineeti Chopra along with a palazzo or wide trousers.

Priyanka Chopra (Waqt) and Aishwarya Rai (Action Replayy)

While white has always been a favourite among all for Holi, you can also go a bit contrasting just like Priyanka Chopra in the song ‘Do Me A Favour‘ and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Chhan Ke Mohalla‘. Pair a white kurta with a matching patiala along with a bright contrasting dupatta and you’re all set to go.

