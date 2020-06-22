TS SSC Results 2020: Telangana Board announces results, check scores at bse.telangana.gov.in; all students who registered have passed, says govt

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has declared the SSC or Class 10 Telangana board exam 2020 results on Monday, 22 June. Students can check their Telangana SSC Public Exams 2020 results on the website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to a report by The Indian Express, state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said all the students who have registered for the SSC exam 2020 have passed. Students can check the details of grades assigned to the internal assessment marks can be checked at bse.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 5,34,903 students had enrolled for the Class 10 Telangana SSC final examination 2020 which was initially scheduled to be held from 23 to 29 March.

The examination was, however, postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the cases of the novel coronavirus rising in the state, the Telangana government had then decided not to conduct the remaining papers and promote students on the basis of internal marks.

The decision was taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after he reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting.

TS Class 10 exams began on 19 March, but had to be deferred due to coronavirus lockdown.The Board was also ordered by the Telangana High Court to postpone the SSC exams because of the extended coronavirus lockdown across the country.

The report by The Indian Express mentions that only three SSC examinations were conducted when the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was announced and the board could not conduct the remaining exams of nine subjects, including English, Mathematics, and Science.

According to a report in NDTV, supplementary exams for students who were unable to clear the exam this time around will be held. Dates for the TS SSC supplementary exams will be announced soon.

A report by The Times of India mentions the state education minister saying that students can contact their respective schools to collect their SSC marks memo. Any mistakes in TS SSC marks memo should be immediately brought to the notice of the school.

Steps to check Telangana SSC results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website -bsetelangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab that reads - 'TS SSC grades 2020'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format and login

Step 4: A screen will open that will show your Telangana SSC result 2020.

Here's direct link to check your Telangana SSC exam 2020 result - http://bse.telangana.gov.in/