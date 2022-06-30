TS Class 10 Board results to be announced at 11:30 am, check how to get scores via SMS and Digilocker

Over 5 lakh students had taken the TS SSC exams between 23 May and 1 June

The Directorate of Secondary Examinations, Telangana will declare the results of the class 10 examinations today, 30 June. As per the official notice, the Telangana board class 10 results 2022 will be announced at 11:30 am.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be checked on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in.

What are the steps to check the Telangana State Board results?

Step 1: Go to the BSE Telangana official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the class 10 result link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your class 10 registration number in the space provided.

Step 4: The TS SSC Results will then appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your class 10 results.

How to get the results via SMS?

The students can also send an SMS to get the result. To get it on your mobile, type TS10<space> your SSC roll number and send it to 56263.

How to check the results via Digilocker

Step 1: Go digilocker.gov.in or go to the Digilocker app installed on your mobile.

Step 2: Register using your Aadhaar number and other details.

Step 3: Fill in your registered mobile number on the login page.

Step 4: Under the ‘education’ section, click on the designated link for TS Class 10 results.

Step 5: Enter the details asked.

Step 6: TS Class 10 results will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Save a copy of your TS SSC results for future use.

Over 5 lakh students had taken the TS SSC exams between 23 May and 1 June. Students need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks to clear the Telangana Class 10 exam. It is to be noted that the board conducted offline exams for Class 10 students in 2022 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.