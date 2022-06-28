TS Inter results 2022: 63.32% pass 1st year, 67.16% qualify 2nd year; check details here

Medchal district has emerged as the best performer with 78 percent students clearing the exam

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the Intermediate year 1 and 2 results today, 28 June. The results have been declared for both the General and Vocational TS Inter exams. A total of 63.32 percent students passed TS Inter 1st year exams, while 67.16 percent cleared the Inter 2nd year exams.

About 1.93 lakh students received A grade (75 percent and above) in the TS Inter 1st year results this year. As for 2nd year candidates, 1.59 lakh bagged A grade in Class 12. No merit list has been announced yet.

Medchal district has emerged as the best performer with 78 percent students clearing the exam. It was followed by Komrambheem Asifabad and Hanmakonda districts with 77 percent pass percentage.

Students can check their results at the official website- bie.telangana.gov.in, as well as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.tg.nic.in, examresults.ts.nic.in and manabadi.co.in. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the Telangana Inter exams this year.

Steps to check result:

― Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in and select the link for TS Inter results 2022.

― Enter the required details and press submit.

― The TS Inter results 2022 will appear on your screen.

― Check your details and save a copy of the Intermediate scorecard.

You can also check your TS Inter results via SMS, Digilocker or the TSBIE’s app T-Folio.

Steps to check via SMS:

― Enter TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 and your registration number.

― Send it to 56263.

― The TS Inter results will be displayed on your phone.

Steps to check TS Intermediate results via Digilocker:

― Download the Digilocker app from Apple App Store/Google Play Store.

― Once installed, register yourself using your Aadhaar number, user name, mobile number, date of birth and email id.

― Login to access the Education Tab.

― Select TSBIE and choose the TS Inter results link.

― Enter the required details.

― The TS Inter results 2022 will appear.

Students need to score at least 35 percent to clear the Inter exams. The Telangana Intermediate supplementary exams will be held in August. For more details, applicants can visit the TS Inter website.

