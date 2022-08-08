AP ICET 2022 Result to be declared today, here's how to check
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) today. Candidates who have taken the AP ICET examination this year, can check and download their results through the official website of APSCHE. The AP ICET result can also be checked from the official site of Manabadi.
This year, the AP ICET examination was held on 25 July 2022 for the students willing to take admission into the first year of MBA and MCA courses for the 2022-23 academic year in various state-recognised colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The examination authority also released a provisional answer key on 27 July 2022.
Candidates were given a chance to raise objections on the tentative answer key till 29 July 2022. After going through all the objections received, a final answer key has been prepared and the result will be based on that. APSCHE will also bring out the final answer key along with the result today.
Steps to follow while checking the AP ICET 2022 Result:
- Go to the official APSCHE site.
- Look for the ICET result link on the homepage.
- Enter the required credentials such as Hall Ticket Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth.
- Submit to view your AP ICET 2022 result.
- Check the result, download the rank card and take a printout of it for future reference.
