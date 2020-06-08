Telangana Class 10 students to be promoted without exam, announces K Chandrasekhar Rao; grades to be based on internal assessment

The Telangana government has decided not to hold any examinations for the students of Class 10 in the state and promote them directly to the Class 11.

The decision was taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after he reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting on Monday, reported Telangana Today.

State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Education secretary Chitra Ramachandran and others attended the meeting.

A report in The Hans India, mentioned that students will be promoted and grades will be based on the pre-final and internal assessment marks. It added that there are around 5,34,903 SSC students in the state and following the government's order, education department officials have directed schools to start preparing results and upload them on the official website of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE).

Earlier, a Times of India report had said that educationalists and parents had stated that it would be wise to promote students than forcing them to appear for exams later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They suggested students be promoted either by considering internal assessment marks of Class 10 or by taking into consideration the marks they had secured in Class 9.

M Ravinder, president of Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation had, said that the government should cancel SSC examination and declare all students as passed.

TS Class 10 exams began on 19 March, but had to be deferred due to coronavirus lockdown.

The Board was also ordered by the Telangana High Court to postpone the SSC exams this academic year because of the extended coronavirus lockdown across the country.