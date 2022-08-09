AP ECET 2022: Result likely to be announced on 10 August; details here

Examinees are advised to keep a check on the official website for any further updates regarding the result. For any other queries, students can seek help by sending an email to apecet2022helpdesk@gmail.com

The result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 is likely to be declared tomorrow, 10 August 2022, according to media reports. Candidates who have taken the entrance examination this year can check their results and download their respective score cards through the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Applicants will require their AP ECET hall tickets at the time of checking the result. They have to log in to the AP ECET result portal by using their registration number and hall ticket number.

However, no official announcement has been published on the official website. Manabadi has not provided any update for the AP ECET 2022 result on their official site. Examinees are advised to keep a check on the official website for any further updates regarding the result. For any other queries, students can seek help by sending an email to apecet2022helpdesk@gmail.com.

The examination authority released a provisional answer key of AP ECET 2022 on 25 July on the official website. Students were given a duration of one day to check the provisional answer key properly. In case of any doubt, they were also asked to raise objections till 26 July 2022 up to 10 am with a certain amount of processing fee. The final AP ECET result has been prepared after considering all the objections recorded during the period.

Steps to follow while checking AP ECET 2022 result:

Go to the official APSCHE site

On the homepage, click on the link for ‘AP ECET 2022 Result’

Key in your login credentials such as Registration Number and Hall Ticket Number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your AP ECET Scorecard.

Check your score, rank and download the scorecard for future use.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducted this year’s AP ECET on 22 July 2022 in two sessions. It is a state-level common entrance test that allows students to take lateral admission to the second year of Engineering and Pharmacy courses

