Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays mother Hiraben to rest in Gandhinagar

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday

FP Staff December 30, 2022 10:14:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays mother Hiraben to rest in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Hiraben Modi. ANI

10:21 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of PM's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and many top political leaders from the two states on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Mann noted that the void caused by a mother's loss can never be filled.

''I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief...,'' Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

Khattar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Hiraben.

PTI
10:14 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Adityanath, political leaders condole death of PM's mother

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and leaders of political parties in Uttar Pradesh on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "For a son, a mother is the entire world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!"

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Hiraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of honourable Mrs. Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May her soul rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Heartfelt tributes."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Received the sad news of the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. May God give place to the departed pious soul at his feet and give courage to Shri @narendramodi ji and all his family members in these moments of pain. Om Shanti!"

PTI
10:06 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

A lover of ice cream, hardworking and ‘Dossi Maa’ to children: Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben’s life and legacy

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.”

With these words on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to his mother, Hiraben, who passed away on Friday morning (30 December) at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. The 100-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after her health had deteriorated.

10:04 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Goa CM condoles death of PM Modi's mother, says she gave 'inspiration of karmayoga' to her son

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, and said she gave the "inspiration of karmayoga" to her son.

In a tweet, Sawant said, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief."

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Words of sympathy feel inadequate in expressing grief and sorrow on hearing the news of the sad demise of Smt. #Heeraben Modi, Mother of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. With love and remembrance, we share in your sorrow. Our deepest sympathy to you, dear PM. Om shanti."

PTI
10:02 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Gujarat: PM Modi's mother Hiraben cremated

The mortal remains of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away here early on Friday, were consigned to flames at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3.30 am.

After learning about her death, the prime minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept.

PM Modi arrived at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning and went straight to the house of his younger brother. There he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for the last rites. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by the prime minister and his brothers.

PTI
09:57 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

When PM Modi recalled his mother Hiraben's inspiration to have strong resolve and focus on 'garib kalyan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often highlighted his mother Hiraben’s influence in shaping his life as he rose from a humble family background to become India’s prime minister.

As Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, entered the 100th year of her life on 18 June this year, PM Modi had penned an emotional and deeply-felt tribute in what is probably his most detailed impression of his mother in the public realm.

In the blog, he had highlighted her sacrifices and various aspects of her life which “shaped” his mind, personality and self-confidence.

09:39 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Hiraben Modi laid to rest in Gandhinagar
09:35 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

'One wishes a mother to be around forever': Deve Gowda condoles demise of PM Modi's mother

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"My heartfelt condolences to PM @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother Heeraben Modi. She was a centenarian who lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around, forever, to energise and anchor. May God give Shri. Modi the strength to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Gowda said in a tweet.

PTI
09:31 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Family urges people to continue with work, says it will be befitting tribute to Hiraben

Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources said.

Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal through video-conferencing.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

PTI
09:29 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

AP Governor, CM condole demise of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, and the bereaved family members and pray Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara, to bless her soul to rest in peace," Harichandan said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister in a statement said he shares the personal grief of Prime Minister Modi and extended his heartfelt condolences on the bereavement.

"My deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi garu. My thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times," Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

PTI
09:23 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expresses grief

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his grief over the demise of PM Narendra Modi and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri Narendra Modi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."
09:20 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Hiraben's virtuous life inspiration for all, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all. Birla said a mother is the one who nourishes a person’s life with values. “Hiraben’s virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us,” he said.
09:17 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Hiraben Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of PM Modi.

"At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family," Gandhi tweeted.
09:16 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

PM Modi to join scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing

PM Modi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity-related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.
09:15 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Tributes pour in after death of PM Narendra Modi's mother

After remaining hospitalised for quite some time now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Sharing the tragic news on Twitter, PM Modi penned an emotional note and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother.

As soon as the news came out, condolences started pouring in from every corner of the country for the Prime Minister and his family.

09:10 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

MK Stalin expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother

DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother. "No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss," wrote Stalin.
09:08 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Mortal remains of Hiraben Modi brought to a crematorium for last rites
09:07 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother
09:00 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother Hiraben

BJP leaders on Friday paid tributes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away in Ahmedabad two days after she was hospitalised.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced that Hiraben had died on early Friday.

“It is very sad to know about the demise of Prime Minister @narendramodiji's respected Mataji Hira Ba. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Expressing grief, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said mother's demise creates a void in life that is impossible to fill.

Paying tributes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said it was the values which Hiraben imparted to her family through a difficult life full of struggles that has given the country a leader like Modi.

Her simple and compassionate image will always be with us, he said. 

PTI
08:54 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

PM pays tribute to late mother before final rites

Prime Minister Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away early on Friday morning.
08:49 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

PM's mother a role model for all, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed deep sadness over the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother and said her sacrificial ascetic life will always be remembered.

In tweets in Hindi, Shah said he was very sad to know about the demise of the prime minister's mother.

The home minister said a mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life and the pain of losing a mother is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world. 

In fond tributes to his mother Hiraben following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic’s journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.

Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, announced the news of her demise.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital,” the medical bulletin said.

“A glorious century rests at God’s feet,” Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors there.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 10:14:27 IST

