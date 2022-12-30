Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays mother Hiraben to rest in Gandhinagar

10:21 (ist)

Hiraben Modi Death News LIVE

Punjab, Haryana CMs condole demise of PM's mother

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar and many top political leaders from the two states on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Mann noted that the void caused by a mother's loss can never be filled.

''I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief...,'' Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

Khattar said he was deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Hiraben.

PTI