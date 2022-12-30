WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of mother Hiraben

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid adieu to mother Hiraben Modi who passed away early on Friday (30 December) morning in Gandhinagar. She was 100.

After paying his last respect to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the mortal remains to a crematorium where it was consigned to the flames.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Hiraben died at a hospital in Ahmedabad at 3:30 am on Friday. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, shared the news of her demise.

Soon after getting the news, the Prime Minister rushed the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of their mother were kept.

There he offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that "a great journey of 100 years" has ended with his mother's demise. "A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," PM Modi tweeted.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he said in the tweet.

Ahead of the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, the Prime Minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Hiraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Tributes started pouring in from across the country as soon as the news of Hiraba's demise broke. Politicians and celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences to PM Modi and his family.

With inputs from agencies

