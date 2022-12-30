In Pics: A look at the heartwarming bond PM Modi shared with his mother
PM Modi, on several occasions, used to pay a visit to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence in Gujarat. Earlier on her 100th birthday, on 18 June, PM Modi also shared a special blog for his mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday. PM Modi, who shared a close bond with his mother, has written a moving note along with a picture of his mother. He said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” PM Modi, on several occasions, used to pay a visit to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence in Gujarat. Earlier on her 100th birthday, on 18 June, PM Modi also shared a special blog for his mother. PM Modi said, “My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers.” At a tender age, PM Modi’s mother lost her mother. He said, “She does not even remember my grandmother’s face or the comfort of her lap. She spent her entire childhood without her mother.”
Now, today, let us revisit some of their special moments:
PM Modi shared this photo on his mother’s 100th birthday earlier this year. “Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year,” read the note.
A heartwarming moment featuring PM Modi and his mother.
A look at PM Modi spending quality time with his mother. The two are seen in a garden. He also added a caption, “Spent quality time with my mother after a long time & that too on her 1st visit to RCR.”
Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. pic.twitter.com/3Rtg3gJ3ON
— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
Ahead of the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, PM Modi paid a visit to his mother and sought her blessings.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi’s 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/dVqy49fjUW
— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to visit his mother on his birthdays every year. Not to forget, PM Modi also loved relishing tasty homemade food specially cooked by his mother.
