RIP Maa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids final adieu to mother Hiraben
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his family members, performed the last rites of his mother, Hiraba, at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. The 100-year-old passed away at the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad where she was admitted for some heart-related problems
1/8
She moulded the man — Narendra Modi. After living a long, yet difficult life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraba, passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. The prime minister conducted her last rites at a crematorium in Gandhinagar. AP
2/8
On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity”. AP
3/8
Hiraben’s demise evoked tributes from politicians across party lines. From President Droupadi Murmu to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, they all had words of condolence for Modi over the loss of his mother. AP
4/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received condolences from world leaders. Japan’s Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi. Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif too condoled the demise, saying that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. AP
5/8
The loss of Hiraba will come as huge blow to Modi, who shared a very close bond with his mother. Earlier, he had described her as just extraordinary and said that her hardwork served as inspiration to him. PTI
6/8
Prime Minister Modi was stoic before he laid to rest his mother. While lighting his mother’s funeral pyre, he folded his hands and paid his final respects. PTI
7/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the funeral procession of his mother Hiraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar. PTI
8/8
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani attends the funeral of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. PTI