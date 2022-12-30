'This Void Is Impossible to Fill': Tributes Pour In After Death Of PM Narendra Modi's Mother

After remaining hospitalised for quite some time now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Sharing the tragic news on Twitter, PM Modi penned an emotional note and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values”, he wrote. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to health issues and had been undergoing treatment since then. A medical bulletin was also issued by the hospital stating the time of her death i.e., 3.30 AM. No further details were given.

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

As soon as the news came out, condolences started pouring in from every corner of the country for the Prime Minister and his family. Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a heartwarming tribute, stating that “Losing a mother is the biggest pain ever.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also among the first ones to extend his condolences to the PM. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

Leaders like Smriti Irani, M Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhagwant Mann, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mayawati, Ajit Pawar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Parminddar S Brar, Hema Malini, Yogi Adityanath, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, B.S. Yediyurappa among others.

PM @narendramodi जी की माताश्री हीरा बा का निधन अत्यंत पीड़ाजनक समाचार है। व्यक्ति के जीवन में माँ का स्थान विशेष होता है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करती हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें और प्रधानमंत्री जी व उनके परिवार को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। ॐ शांति🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी की पूज्य माता जी, श्रीमती हीराबेन मोदी जी के देहांत पर शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इस सृष्टि में माता और संतान के बीच स्नेहिल सूत्र से अनमोल कुछ भी नहीं है। ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को सद्गति प्रदान करें। ओम शांति ! pic.twitter.com/Bi0jFGn25r — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी की माता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं श्री @narendramodi जी और उनके परिवार के समस्त सदस्यों को पीड़ा के इन क्षणों में साहस दें। ॐ शांति! — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi की माता जी के निधन की दुखद खबर मिली…एक मां का जिंदगी से जाना जीवन की सबसे बड़ी ना पूरी होने वाली कमी है…

दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री जी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं… ईश्वर माता जी को अपने चरणों में निवास दे… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 30, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की माता श्रीमती हीराबेन के निधन हो जाने की खबर अति-दुःखद। उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन्हें एवं उनके सभी चाहने वालों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 30, 2022

एक पुत्र के लिए माँ पूरी दुनिया होती है। माँ का निधन पुत्र के लिए असहनीय और अपूरणीय क्षति होती है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी की पूज्य माता जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 30, 2022

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also shared her condolences for the Prime Minister’s mother. Sharing an old picture of PM Modi along with his mother, the actress in her IG story wrote, “May God grant patience and peace to the Prime Minister in this difficult time, Om Shanti.”

In the meantime, immediately after receiving the news, PM Modi left for Ahmedabad and has already arrived for attending the last rites of her mother. His other family members have also reached her Ahmedabad residence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.