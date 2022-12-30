India

'This Void Is Impossible to Fill': Tributes Pour In After Death Of PM Narendra Modi's Mother

Soon after the news of PM Modi's mother passing away came out, people from every walk of life, including the political sphere, are sharing their condolences to the PM and his family

FP Trending December 30, 2022 09:10:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi. ANI

After remaining hospitalised for quite some time now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away on Friday in Ahmedabad. Sharing the tragic news on Twitter, PM Modi penned an emotional note and paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values”, he wrote. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to health issues and had been undergoing treatment since then. A medical bulletin was also issued by the hospital stating the time of her death i.e., 3.30 AM. No further details were given.

As soon as the news came out, condolences started pouring in from every corner of the country for the Prime Minister and his family.  Union Home Minister Amit Shah  shared a heartwarming tribute, stating that “Losing a mother is the biggest pain ever.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also among the first ones to extend his condolences to the PM. Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one’s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Leaders like Smriti Irani, M Venkaiah Naidu, Nitin Gadkari, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhagwant Mann, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mayawati, Ajit Pawar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Chaturvedi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Parminddar S Brar, Hema Malini, Yogi Adityanath, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, B.S. Yediyurappa among others.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also shared her condolences for the Prime Minister’s mother. Sharing an old picture of PM Modi along with his mother, the actress in her IG story wrote, “May God grant patience and peace to the Prime Minister in this difficult time, Om Shanti.”

In the meantime, immediately after receiving the news, PM Modi left for Ahmedabad and has already arrived for attending the last rites of her mother. His other family members have also reached her Ahmedabad residence.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 09:10:48 IST

