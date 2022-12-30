World leaders offer condolences to PM Modi over demise of his mother

New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ among others on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi.

“PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace,” Fumio Kishida tweeted.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief.”

Hiraben Modi passed away at an Ahmedabad hospital on Friday. Her mortal remains were consigned to flames by PM Modi and his brothers at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to Shri @narendramodi ji and his family at the passing away of his venerable Mother Heeraben Modi. May her eternal soul attain Moksha.”

(With inputs from agencies)

